Last night, Sen. Tim Scott delivered the Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress. Scott’s response brought with it the expected hate from the Left, and one such example was that “Uncle Tim” was trending on Twitter:

At that point, Fox News asked Twitter if that was appropriate, and this is the response they got:

Wow, Twitter sure acted quickly! Wait, no they didn’t…

For several hours “promoting healthy conversations” doesn’t appear to have been a top priority. Action likely would have been taken a lot sooner if the congressman in question had been a Democrat.

However, the trend Twitter blocked remains a hint of its former self:

