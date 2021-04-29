Last night, Sen. Tim Scott delivered the Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress. Scott’s response brought with it the expected hate from the Left, and one such example was that “Uncle Tim” was trending on Twitter:

Tim Scott: Progressives make race-based attacks on me because they don’t like my politics Progressive Twitter: Let’s go out and prove it pic.twitter.com/AHCX9809Rl — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 29, 2021

At that point, Fox News asked Twitter if that was appropriate, and this is the response they got:

.@Twitter statement to @FoxNews : "we are blocking the phrase you referenced from appearing in Trends. This is in line with our policies on Trends, specifically: We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter." — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 29, 2021

Wow, Twitter sure acted quickly! Wait, no they didn’t…

11 hours later. Great job, TwitterWorld! https://t.co/ws5EOATidl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 29, 2021

After an outcry of condemnation against Twitter for promoting a racist attack from the left on GOP Senator Tim Scott that lasted for nearly 11 hours, the company finally said it would switch course and block rather than promote it. https://t.co/afOV1XboLG — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

For several hours “promoting healthy conversations” doesn’t appear to have been a top priority. Action likely would have been taken a lot sooner if the congressman in question had been a Democrat.

So they were sleeping for the last 11 hours! — Denise Waters (@dwaters7545) April 29, 2021

Too little too late. Typical @jack — Sauby (@jjsauby) April 29, 2021

Lol! 😂 Twitter let it trend all night and half of today UNTIL they were called out by @FoxNews ?

What, they don't have the brains to NOT trend it AT ALL?!#TwittersRACISTTrend https://t.co/Fc15C659Dz — SOFIAH BELL 💋 (@SOFIAHBELL) April 29, 2021

However, the trend Twitter blocked remains a hint of its former self: