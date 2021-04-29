President Biden’s speech to a rather sparse but fully masked congressional audience Wednesday night was light on mentions of actual crises the nation faces, but the Democrat talking points got plenty of mention. Here’s one such example where Biden named the “most lethal terrorist threat” America faces:

Pres. Biden: "We won't ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism." LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/C9Fo91RNwe #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/1aJR6GBQdZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2021

BIDEN: “We won't ignore what our intelligence agency determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism." pic.twitter.com/KR2fQpzPBg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2021

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell seemed super impressed:

NBC's Andrea Mitchell hails Biden's #JointAddress as "a remarkable speech" that "spoke about white supremacy" as "a real threat and the worst terror threat to America" as well as one that "was so passionate about human rights." pic.twitter.com/aOIZGJBZmB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 29, 2021

The media fawning will continue for some time, but meanwhile, people living in the real world have other observations:

Can they please just define white supremacy, what it is, how many people practice it, and why after 50 years in government Joe Biden is the one to dismantle it? — The Barbarian (@TheBarbarian1) April 29, 2021

Joe didn’t elaborate on that point.

That’s odd, because I thought that the most lethal terrorist threat was BLM/Antifa. Since they are the ones actually, you know, torching things and killing people. https://t.co/AeGs3RMN2K — Dennis Stauffer (@alwayscanada) April 29, 2021

Now do ANTIFA and BLM https://t.co/DybFlsvxc1 — Small Town (@cop_smalltown) April 29, 2021

Biden skipped all that for some reason.

I heard they even put a cracker in charge of running the country! https://t.co/9CHrrX8I4H — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 29, 2021

If only Democrats fought ISIS like they fight imaginary white supremacy https://t.co/50hiKcvqqf — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) April 29, 2021

This is a painfully transparent lie.https://t.co/eVXCZ0xUvA — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 29, 2021

We can’t take much more “unity” tonight!