President Biden’s speech to a rather sparse but fully masked congressional audience Wednesday night was light on mentions of actual crises the nation faces, but the Democrat talking points got plenty of mention. Here’s one such example where Biden named the “most lethal terrorist threat” America faces:

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell seemed super impressed:

The media fawning will continue for some time, but meanwhile, people living in the real world have other observations:

Joe didn’t elaborate on that point.

Biden skipped all that for some reason.

We can’t take much more “unity” tonight!

