We already know that the White House quickly made it clear that what President Biden says does not necessarily reflect the official position of his administration after he used the word “crisis” to describe the situation at the border.

We’ll have to wait and see if the White House also corrects “climate envoy” John Kerry, who used the same word during an eco-alarmist town hall on CNN last night:

Joe Biden's Climate Czar John Kerry refers to Biden’s Border “crisis”https://t.co/QJUOxyYCFX pic.twitter.com/JE0MirIkO4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2021

Kerry’s going to get himself into trouble if he keeps using that word!