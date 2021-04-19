President Biden played golf over the weekend — masked of course — and afterwards he was asked about the situation at the border, which he referred to as a crisis:

Today, the White House clarified. This comes with a beverage warning:

That’s what CNN reported:

The White House on Monday backtracked after President Joe Biden over the weekend described the influx of migrant children on the country’s southern border as a “crisis,” in what appeared to be a notable shift in language.

The President’s use of the “crisis” label doesn’t represent the administration’s official position, the White House said Monday in regard to a term that top administration officials have refused to say as the numbers of migrants surged.

That’s quite the admission.

Big time.

Jen Psaki also distanced the administration from what the president said to reporters over the weekend:

Wow.

