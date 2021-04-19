President Biden played golf over the weekend — masked of course — and afterwards he was asked about the situation at the border, which he referred to as a crisis:

Biden FINALLY admits there's a crisis at the border as he goes golfing for the first time since taking office https://t.co/Kbb5mNgtMX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 17, 2021

After months of lying and refusing to visit the border, Joe Biden refers to the “crisis” after golfing pic.twitter.com/Qg4NyIsgZY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2021

Today, the White House clarified. This comes with a beverage warning:

INSANE SPIN. According to the Biden White House, what Joe Biden says does not represent the official position of the Biden administration. "The President's use of the "crisis" label doesn't represent the administration's official position" — CNNhttps://t.co/GU6JIV9maH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2021

"The White House backtracked after Biden described the influx of migrant children on the country's southern border as a 'crisis.' … The President's use of the 'crisis' label doesn't represent the administration's official position, the White House said."https://t.co/n008QHfhPp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2021

That’s what CNN reported:

The White House on Monday backtracked after President Joe Biden over the weekend described the influx of migrant children on the country’s southern border as a “crisis,” in what appeared to be a notable shift in language. The President’s use of the “crisis” label doesn’t represent the administration’s official position, the White House said Monday in regard to a term that top administration officials have refused to say as the numbers of migrants surged.

This is amazing. When the Chief of Staff can bat down the PRESIDENT's comments as "not representative of the administration's official position" you have a PROBLEM. https://t.co/1nIGP7gMIK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 19, 2021

He's the president of the United States. Or at least he's supposed to be. If he doesn't mean what he says, why does he say it? https://t.co/oqDxckyMYe — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 19, 2021

Psaki and Biden both accidentally used the term “crisis” because they both know there is a crisis. Only liberals would believe the spin from the White House. https://t.co/ccG3uHTPgG — Buford (@BufordTJustice1) April 19, 2021

The Biden Administration’s official position is at odds with the official position of Biden. https://t.co/IGHXY4hg6X — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) April 19, 2021

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 the clownshow never left, ladies and gents! — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) April 19, 2021

Jen Psaki also distanced the administration from what the president said to reporters over the weekend:

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki claims Biden does not view border influx as a "crisis" after he called it a "crisis" pic.twitter.com/SjmBUxZrTq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2021

Jen Psaki just said President Biden doesn't think "children coming to our border… is a crisis." But that's literally how he described it this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SZc2AIbxt1 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 19, 2021

