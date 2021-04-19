The border crisis may be growing exponentially worse with each passing day, but that doesn’t mean that the Biden administration isn’t working diligently on fixing it.

Actually, in this case, that’s exactly what it means. The Biden administration’s border policies directly resulted in what we’re seeing at the southern border right now, but instead of tackling the migrant surges that have detention facilities grossly overcrowded, they’re tackling what they seem to think is the real problem: language. Specifically, the language regarding illegal immigration:

SCOOP: ICE, CBP to stop using ‘illegal alien’ and ‘assimilation’ under new Biden administration order https://t.co/FUM2po4LRG — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021

OLD—>NEW in memos

Alien—>noncitizen or migrant

Alienage—>Noncitizenship

Undocumented alien—>Undocumented noncitizen/undocumented individual

Unaccompanied alien children—>unaccompanied noncitizen children

Illegal alien—>Undocumented noncitizen/individual

(more) — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021

Assimilation—>Integration, civic integration

Immigrant assimilation—>Immigrant integration

Refugee assimilation —>Refugee integration — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021

Great. This solves absolutely nothing, but at least the administration can feel good about not offending people’s delicate verbal sensibilities.

We've changed the words, so everything's fine now! https://t.co/Jy2HFj4Juz pic.twitter.com/I694Bwta6Z — TheLastUprising – Real Climate Action Now. (@TheLastUprisin1) April 19, 2021

Well that should fix the border crisis… https://t.co/lLZlAknejB — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 19, 2021

Huge crisis and this is what they’re doing https://t.co/RWqsuUUPSl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 19, 2021

We are more worried about language that may be offensive than addressing the actual problem with our borders and immigration system. pic.twitter.com/dhjElhgzEj — Mark Walls (@wcmarkwalls) April 19, 2021

Personally, we thought actively and deliberately enticing people to illegally immigrate to this country and then sticking them in overcrowded detention facilities is a lot more offensive than “unaccompanied alien children” — who, by the way, are the most innocent victims who suffer the most — but we’re old-fashioned like that.

People spend all their time dictating the terms of verbal engagement and don't care at all about the underlying substance of the debate. This is just one example. https://t.co/gwBFFGURXH — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 19, 2021

We use the term 'illegal alien' because they're here illegally. This kind of weakness and obsession with political correctness is why we're having a crisis on the border in the first place. https://t.co/0YEL2oot3w — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 19, 2021

Assimilation isn't a racialist concept or an ignoble goal outside of extremely insular activist communities. It is the objective of every successful immigrant group. https://t.co/BY6fee2xC2 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 19, 2021

so they’re making a symbolic gesture to deflect from the fact kids are still locked in cages? got it — #GoTo your mind palace (@shilkytouch) April 19, 2021

Such decisive action from Joe Biden et al.