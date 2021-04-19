The border crisis may be growing exponentially worse with each passing day, but that doesn’t mean that the Biden administration isn’t working diligently on fixing it.
Actually, in this case, that’s exactly what it means. The Biden administration’s border policies directly resulted in what we’re seeing at the southern border right now, but instead of tackling the migrant surges that have detention facilities grossly overcrowded, they’re tackling what they seem to think is the real problem: language. Specifically, the language regarding illegal immigration:
SCOOP: ICE, CBP to stop using ‘illegal alien’ and ‘assimilation’ under new Biden administration order https://t.co/FUM2po4LRG
— Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021
OLD—>NEW in memos
Alien—>noncitizen or migrant
Alienage—>Noncitizenship
Undocumented alien—>Undocumented noncitizen/undocumented individual
Unaccompanied alien children—>unaccompanied noncitizen children
Illegal alien—>Undocumented noncitizen/individual
(more)
— Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021
Assimilation—>Integration, civic integration
Immigrant assimilation—>Immigrant integration
Refugee assimilation —>Refugee integration
— Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021
Great. This solves absolutely nothing, but at least the administration can feel good about not offending people’s delicate verbal sensibilities.
We've changed the words, so everything's fine now! https://t.co/Jy2HFj4Juz pic.twitter.com/I694Bwta6Z
— TheLastUprising – Real Climate Action Now. (@TheLastUprisin1) April 19, 2021
New official euphemisms. https://t.co/X6BRsXeQCd
— Brit Hume (@brithume) April 19, 2021
Well that should fix the border crisis… https://t.co/lLZlAknejB
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 19, 2021
Huge crisis and this is what they’re doing https://t.co/RWqsuUUPSl
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 19, 2021
We are more worried about language that may be offensive than addressing the actual problem with our borders and immigration system. pic.twitter.com/dhjElhgzEj
— Mark Walls (@wcmarkwalls) April 19, 2021
Personally, we thought actively and deliberately enticing people to illegally immigrate to this country and then sticking them in overcrowded detention facilities is a lot more offensive than “unaccompanied alien children” — who, by the way, are the most innocent victims who suffer the most — but we’re old-fashioned like that.
People spend all their time dictating the terms of verbal engagement and don't care at all about the underlying substance of the debate. This is just one example. https://t.co/gwBFFGURXH
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 19, 2021
We use the term 'illegal alien' because they're here illegally.
This kind of weakness and obsession with political correctness is why we're having a crisis on the border in the first place. https://t.co/0YEL2oot3w
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 19, 2021
Assimilation isn't a racialist concept or an ignoble goal outside of extremely insular activist communities. It is the objective of every successful immigrant group. https://t.co/BY6fee2xC2
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 19, 2021
so they’re making a symbolic gesture to deflect from the fact kids are still locked in cages? got it
— #GoTo your mind palace (@shilkytouch) April 19, 2021
Such decisive action from Joe Biden et al.
Changing words do not change reality.
— Dobro (@Dobro167) April 19, 2021