Former senator and presidential candidate John Kerry is now the Biden White House’s “climate envoy” and he has taken to Twitter to prove that he’s up to the job:

High-profile climate summit at the White House. Low-profile ride back to State. My EV isn't jealous… pic.twitter.com/bigrdqhP3O — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) April 23, 2021

John Kerry’s carbon footprint is more massive than almost all Americans, but he’s a leader in “saving the planet” because of a photo op, everybody!

On his way to the airport to board his private jet. https://t.co/J2Zsqn1aEW — Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 24, 2021

Is your yacht jealous? https://t.co/WbG2SbaN7j — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2021

John Kerry flies private jets to receive climate change awards.https://t.co/yEU6iOY3Nt https://t.co/NjWyR6a7Zr — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 24, 2021

But Kerry justified that by saying “people like me” need to occasionally travel by private jet in order to warn everybody about the dangers of fossil fuel emissions.

On his way to the airport to board his private jet. https://t.co/J2Zsqn1aEW — Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 24, 2021

Absolutely NO ONE believes Jerry Kerry scootered all the way to that meeting https://t.co/XPVG3m1ewn — Alicia T. (@Liberty_Jibbet) April 24, 2021

This is very funny mr private jet saving the planet by riding a scooter https://t.co/ZYLV3z2gUb — Erik Borchardt (@erik_borchardt) April 24, 2021

It speaks volumes to the current state of “science” that Kerry, who is almost certainly vaccinated, is wearing a mask while by himself outdoors but not a helmet.

A few hundred ppm CO2 isn't in any way risky to anyone's health, but an old guy trying to prevent bad weather by riding a scooter in traffic without a helmet *is* risking his health. — Tom Nelson (@tan123) April 23, 2021

All the hypocrisy from Kerry (and other eco-alarmists) has embedded some skepticism in people:

He rode this thing back to State like @PeteButtigieg “rides his bike to work”. They think you’re stupid. They’re unfortunately right about 50% of the time. https://t.co/r9yRlCzgch — Harrison Bergeron (@RightOpinionPod) April 24, 2021

Heard he flew in from Switzerland on his gas guzzling jet,drove up a block away in his massive Ford expedition,got out with his scooter and drove across the street…to a meeting to tell the plebes to quit using fossil fuels — kingbo (@tufgong50) April 23, 2021

John Kerry. Flies in on a private jet then takes the scooter to prove his green credentials https://t.co/qIM7Ej54KX — Sally Wilton (@sallywilts) April 24, 2021

That wouldn’t surprise us in the least. Maybe Kerry’s already learned a trick or two from Pete Buttigieg.

And in that photo she’s actually riding the scooter.