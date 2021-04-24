Earlier this month, President Biden said he would support MLB if a decision was made to move the All-Star game out of Georgia. Ultimately, the MLB commissioner announced that the game would be moved to Colorado, all based on Democrat talking points about Georgia’s new election law. Biden thanked the league, which wasn’t alone in their decision to boycott doing business in the state:

President Biden said he would “strongly support” MLB moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta. The executive director of the players’ union had said he was open to discussing such a move after Georgia Republicans passed a law to restrict voting access. https://t.co/7P8bjToLR0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 1, 2021

Biden backs the MLB decision. White House: "He said earlier this week that if the decision was made by Major League Baseball to move the All-Star game, he would certainly support that decision – and now that MLB has made that choice, he certainly does." https://t.co/SH06Czw8S0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2021

Fast forward to this week, and Biden’s now promoting a trip he’s making to Georgia:

Heading back to Georgia with @DrBiden next Thursday to mark 100 days of our administration and thank folks for helping us build back better as a nation. See you soon! — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2021

Helping Georgia “build back better” by convincing MLB to take what could have amounted to tens of millions of dollars worth of business to a different state? Biden sure liberated the hell out of Georgia!

Isn't Georgia the state you encouraged people to boycott? https://t.co/SxpNimYXCw — adamprudeberry (@adamprudeberry) April 24, 2021

Surprised that the President can bring it upon himself to visit the very state that he encouraged businesses to boycott after our “suppressive” law which actually expands early voting. Georgia days of early voting: 17

Delaware days of early voting: 0 https://t.co/z81unfihbU — Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) April 23, 2021

Great! There's still plenty of time for you to read up on our latest election integrity law that you've repeatedly lied about. https://t.co/vpNDBsvUjD — Savannah Viar (@savannahviar) April 23, 2021

"Do as I say, not as I do." – @JoeBiden Forced the MLB out, but Air Force one is still coming to town. Maybe he'll apologize for all the jobs he killed in Georgia with that political stunt? https://t.co/UXAccO5Tzm — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) April 23, 2021

He should, but that won’t happen.

I thought y'all were boycotting Georgia? https://t.co/FVxyryNtVm — Julian (@no_nonsense69) April 23, 2021

I’m sure the people of Georgia love you Joe pic.twitter.com/RAU9ni7diD https://t.co/IOOF9qjX65 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 23, 2021

Yeah, that whole thing kind of turned out to be an epic backfire, which is why the media are now doing damage control for Democrats like Stacey Abrams.

After Biden encouraged the MLB to move their all-star game from the state I'm not sure they'll get a warm reception. https://t.co/VOJb7dZZu4 — Redrivergrl 🇺🇸 (@redrivergrl) April 23, 2021

Brent Bozell has a great suggestion: