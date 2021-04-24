Earlier this month, President Biden said he would support MLB if a decision was made to move the All-Star game out of Georgia. Ultimately, the MLB commissioner announced that the game would be moved to Colorado, all based on Democrat talking points about Georgia’s new election law. Biden thanked the league, which wasn’t alone in their decision to boycott doing business in the state:

Fast forward to this week, and Biden’s now promoting a trip he’s making to Georgia:

Helping Georgia “build back better” by convincing MLB to take what could have amounted to tens of millions of dollars worth of business to a different state? Biden sure liberated the hell out of Georgia!

He should, but that won’t happen.

Yeah, that whole thing kind of turned out to be an epic backfire, which is why the media are now doing damage control for Democrats like Stacey Abrams.

Brent Bozell has a great suggestion:

