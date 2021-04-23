Stacey Abrams was among the prominent Democrats who pushed lies about what the new Georgia election law does and doesn’t do, up to the point where Major League Baseball announced they’d be moving this summer’s All-Star Game out of the state and to Colorado. Abrams later said she was disappointed by MLB’s decision (and other boycotts), but the league commissioner said he made the decision after talking to groups affiliated with Abrams and others. Georgia Gov. Kemp said the boycotts are a “direct result of repeated lies from Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden.”

And now it’s “damage control” time for reporters and social media outlets on behalf of Abrams:

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale and Twitter Moments are among those doing post-boycott disaster spin on behalf of Abrams:

Nice try, but no…

null

They do work so very hard on behalf of the Democrats.

