Stacey Abrams was among the prominent Democrats who pushed lies about what the new Georgia election law does and doesn’t do, up to the point where Major League Baseball announced they’d be moving this summer’s All-Star Game out of the state and to Colorado. Abrams later said she was disappointed by MLB’s decision (and other boycotts), but the league commissioner said he made the decision after talking to groups affiliated with Abrams and others. Georgia Gov. Kemp said the boycotts are a “direct result of repeated lies from Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden.”

And now it’s “damage control” time for reporters and social media outlets on behalf of Abrams:

Twitter and the media are playing cleanup for Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/ji4fF8dKuu — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 23, 2021

It looks like moving the All Star game didn't go over quite as well as they hoped. https://t.co/77yawVN3oC — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 23, 2021

If you think Stacey Abrams wouldn't have taken credit for MLB moving the All Star game if the move had been popular among the general public you're out of your mind. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 23, 2021

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale and Twitter Moments are among those doing post-boycott disaster spin on behalf of Abrams:

This is misleading. Abrams wrote that boycotts work under certain conditions…but proceeded, in the same op-ed, to argue that Georgia's conditions weren't right for a boycott. In a web video that day, she explicitly said, "Please do not boycott us." https://t.co/Ym0uIdFZy8 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 22, 2021

Stacey Abrams has been encouraging Americans to continue to support Georgia-based businesses following her state's passing of new voting laws last month. https://t.co/ryrGpNgSO2 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 23, 2021

Nice try, but no…

This is not "misleading." Cotton is making the point that Abrams' rhetoric helped create the conditions that fomented the GA boycott she's now arguing against. What's misleading is "fact checking" an argument. https://t.co/6p1pmPvYG7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 23, 2021

Hilarious. CNN employee saying "This is misleading…" Well, they ARE the experts. https://t.co/uVV5PvtkOq — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) April 23, 2021

#Truth

😅 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 23, 2021

Actually it’s not misleading. She and her huge PR team (which apparently includes Twitter staff) are just rewriting the narrative. https://t.co/Ma1CTAHS6S pic.twitter.com/yjSaC8SC2F — K-Rod (@freddy_farts) April 23, 2021





They do work so very hard on behalf of the Democrats.

