The Washington Free Beacon has a story about Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Georgia in response to Democrat claims about the new election law amounting to voter suppression. President Biden has even called it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Did it never occur to any of those people who would actually be economically hurt by that decision?

Many of the businesses negatively affected are black-owned:

And with that, the MLB commissioner, Stacey Abrams and many others have earned an incredibly sarcastic round of applause:

Well done, all! *Eye roll*

That would be a deliciously ironic turn of events.

