The Washington Free Beacon has a story about Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Georgia in response to Democrat claims about the new election law amounting to voter suppression. President Biden has even called it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Did it never occur to any of those people who would actually be economically hurt by that decision?

Small-business owners in Georgia are criticizing @MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his decision to move the league’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, saying the decision will cost them nearly $100 million. Via @jackbeyrer https://t.co/B97afpYcvG — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2021

Many of the businesses negatively affected are black-owned:

Black owner of an Atlanta limo company slams @MLB "The $100 million in revenue to this area was going to be the opportunity for all of us to recover some of the losses that we incurred during the pandemic"https://t.co/r6cKeojX9h — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2021

And with that, the MLB commissioner, Stacey Abrams and many others have earned an incredibly sarcastic round of applause:

This is spiraling into a political disaster for Warnock & Abrams —> https://t.co/NHjLXsw1mx — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) April 9, 2021

Way to be racist, idiots at @MLB. https://t.co/lrlbnaTjMp — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 9, 2021

Great job @staceyabrams!!! Destroying black businesses in the name of social justice 👎🏻 https://t.co/APlsFu2S8p — Reddeux (@DisemSila) April 9, 2021

Well done, all! *Eye roll*

Rob Manfred should be fired. https://t.co/x1rXAq2VQt — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2021

That would be a deliciously ironic turn of events.