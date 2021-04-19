Over the weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters joined a march in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota (FAR from her own district) and said that if there’s no guilty verdict after the Derek Chauvin trial protesters need to stay in the street, get more active, more confrontational and “make sure they know we mean business.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today if Waters should be reprimanded or apologize for trying to incite a riot, but she doesn’t think that’s what the California congresswoman was trying to do:

