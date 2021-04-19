Over the weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters joined a march in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota (FAR from her own district) and said that if there’s no guilty verdict after the Derek Chauvin trial protesters need to stay in the street, get more active, more confrontational and “make sure they know we mean business.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked today if Waters should be reprimanded or apologize for trying to incite a riot, but she doesn’t think that’s what the California congresswoman was trying to do:

Speaker Pelosi tells me that Rep. Maxine Waters does not need to apologize for her comments in Minneapolis, & made the case that Waters talked about "confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement." On if Waters’ comments incite violence, Pelosi: “no absolutely not.” — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) April 19, 2021

From the pool. Pelosi says she doesn’t think Waters should apologize for her remarks about confrontation after the Chauvin verdict. Pelosi also said she didn't think Waters comments would incite violence. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 19, 2021

Is anybody very surprised?

Elected Democrats and activists seem to support riots and destruction of property as long as it's not their own! https://t.co/FIvttB9Rv4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2021

Typical. Pelosi advocating for more political violence. Why am I not surprised? Did we not learn anything from a summer of domestic terrorism? Or perhaps that's the intent… https://t.co/lmdZQyTz1V — Juan Castro (@JuanCas18572029) April 19, 2021

Perhaps.

***

Related:

WaPo fact-checker having trouble reconciling Republican criticism of Maxine Waters for inciting violence (guess why)