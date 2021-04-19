Over the weekend when President Biden called what’s been happening at the border a “crisis,” others in the White House tried to make it clear that what Biden says doesn’t necessarily represent the official position of his administration.

While backing away from the term “crisis,” Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did admit this administration was a bit caught off guard by the surge:

Biden White House was admits they were unprepared for border crisis: "There was an increase of unaccompanied children at the border." "That increase and that influx, as you all know, was higher than most people – including us – anticipated." pic.twitter.com/M28xUk5HoW — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) April 19, 2021

Caught off guard? Heck, during debate season Biden sent out the invitations:

In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/NeTjk7VGaV — CV19HT🇺🇸 (@cv19ht) April 12, 2021

Given that, who could have possibly predicted what would have happened!?

President Biden said this “happens every single solitary year,” but @PressSec now admits the border surge was “higher than most people, including us, anticipated.” https://t.co/lWzr8r2I4A — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) April 19, 2021

Biden Administration : Hey guys, we will decriminalize trespassing the border, we will welcome you, we will stop building the wall, we will give free stuff –> Migrants come in mass Biden Administration : pic.twitter.com/DgJy4A4ZkA — Chem (@c_h_e_m) April 19, 2021