Over the weekend when President Biden called what’s been happening at the border a “crisis,” others in the White House tried to make it clear that what Biden says doesn’t necessarily represent the official position of his administration.

While backing away from the term “crisis,” Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did admit this administration was a bit caught off guard by the surge:

Caught off guard? Heck, during debate season Biden sent out the invitations:

Given that, who could have possibly predicted what would have happened!?

