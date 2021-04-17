MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has warned a Democrat congressman about what might happen in next year’s midterm elections if they don’t dial back their radical agenda and rhetoric. Now Tom Nichols, a “never Trump conservative,” is saying something similar:

“Defund the police!” “Forgive student loans!” “Pack the court!” if the GOP doesn’t win back Congress over the next few years, it won’t be because they’re not getting enough help, that’s for sure. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 17, 2021

And now he’s getting reminded of how we got here in the first place:

You voted for this, Tom. What did you think was gonna happen? https://t.co/BoHaQ3jVoM — Seth Root (@SethRoot1) April 17, 2021

Tom voted for exactly that. We knew far before the election that was exactly what we would get, and he voted for it anyway. https://t.co/6Vn1NkR6K0 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 17, 2021

All to get rid of the “mean tweets” president.

Even @RadioFreeTom is on the "My God! What have we done?" regret train. https://t.co/Wllbm8Z5FN — Lilburner (@GiantPrepper) April 17, 2021

they told u what they were about https://t.co/NMHMVputLe — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) April 17, 2021

You know you voted for exactly those things, pumpkin. https://t.co/WSVvnCeb8u — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) April 17, 2021

You have cheered these morons on for five years. Don’t pretend you don’t own this now. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 17, 2021

I would have more sympathy with this argument coming from you had you stuck with just voting out Trump from office, not the entire Republican party. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 17, 2021

Democrats are thanking YOU for YOUR help making this possible. Dumbass. https://t.co/yoKMIYlrlT — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) April 17, 2021