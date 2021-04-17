Many Democrats have embraced pushes to “defund the police” along with a quest for socialism along with bills to pack the Supreme Court, and much more. Democrats no doubt currently feel emboldened because they control the White House, Senate and House, but the 2022 midterms are just over a year-and-a-half away. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tried to remind a House Democrat of what might be in store for his party if they keep pushing a radical agenda by using 2020’s House election results as a stark warning of things to come:

Wow! @RepSeanMaloney bombed big time on MSNBC and got a mouthful from Morning Joe. This is my new favorite clip:

pic.twitter.com/k5Tm4bBzyg — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 16, 2021

Watch the video closely and you’ll see an attempt at mercy:

Best part is when the hand comes in the frame to try to stop Joe. Stop! Stop! He's already dead! 🤣 h/t @harambe_fren https://t.co/3m9l3TLlgV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 17, 2021

LOL!

Must be bad if Morning Joe is mad at Dems. https://t.co/4XicdX1Cyk — Kathy Cogburn (@cogburn_kathy) April 17, 2021

Hey, hey, hey some truth out of Morning Joe! Media actually holding Democrats to the damaging policies of Defunding Police, Cancel Culture and Socialism. Share this with your friends. #2022iscoming https://t.co/B8UvrPy4Jl — Randy Dunton (@CoachRDunton) April 17, 2021

I hate to throw Morning Joe a W, but credit where credit is due. https://t.co/houMCcXj58 pic.twitter.com/M6tjaGtdTi — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 16, 2021

There is in fact no end in sight for the Dems’ radical agenda, so time will tell what happens to control of the House after next year’s midterms.