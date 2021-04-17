Many Democrats have embraced pushes to “defund the police” along with a quest for socialism along with bills to pack the Supreme Court, and much more. Democrats no doubt currently feel emboldened because they control the White House, Senate and House, but the 2022 midterms are just over a year-and-a-half away. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tried to remind a House Democrat of what might be in store for his party if they keep pushing a radical agenda by using 2020’s House election results as a stark warning of things to come:

Watch the video closely and you’ll see an attempt at mercy:

Trending

LOL!

There is in fact no end in sight for the Dems’ radical agenda, so time will tell what happens to control of the House after next year’s midterms.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeJoe ScarboroughMSNBCRep. Sean Maloneysocialism