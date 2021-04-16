With a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial expected possibly in the coming days, cities around the country are making preparations:

Authorities are preparing for the worst from Minneapolis to Chicago and coast to coast as officials say they hope to prevent a repeat of last summer's riots and violence. https://t.co/4vtFipuNa9 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 16, 2021

One of those cities is of course Minneapolis, except if the City Council there gets its way, any violence won’t be able to be handled too easily:

The Minneapolis City Council has voted 11-1 to oppose the use of tear gas and other munitions as part of Minnesota's response to civil disorder.https://t.co/o8aqMW2kP3 — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 16, 2021

Because of course…

What could possibly go wrong https://t.co/erlUrzl7Co — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2021

Has the council member who voted to allow the extra use of force been removed from office yet?

Welp. Minneapolis is going to be engulfed in flames again. https://t.co/UAI8Ijjboa — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 16, 2021

The Minneapolis City Council seems to WANT that to be the case.

Despite their claims of preparedness, city leaders continue to make decisions like this that will only endanger officers and embolden the lawless. https://t.co/0mwMfBk8gV — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 16, 2021

They will all be out of a job once there is nothing left to loot and burn https://t.co/1eNFL2nyzl — The Southern Constitutionalist (@TheCons50952673) April 16, 2021

And all remaining reasonable people flee Minneapolis… https://t.co/opRw6SdO5k — GTRxMan 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇵🇱 (@gtrxman) April 16, 2021

Guarantee every member that voted “no” votes “yes” if the riots arrive at their front porch. https://t.co/d9IZ3Czdo7 — Ryan (@RyManAmerica) April 16, 2021

We already know that while some on the Council were calling for police to be abolished they made sure to have taxpayer-funded private security. So yes, we expect plenty of hypocrisy.