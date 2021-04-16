With a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial expected possibly in the coming days, cities around the country are making preparations:

One of those cities is of course Minneapolis, except if the City Council there gets its way, any violence won’t be able to be handled too easily:

Because of course…

Has the council member who voted to allow the extra use of force been removed from office yet?

The Minneapolis City Council seems to WANT that to be the case.

We already know that while some on the Council were calling for police to be abolished they made sure to have taxpayer-funded private security. So yes, we expect plenty of hypocrisy.

