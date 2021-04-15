As we told you earlier, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, who this week started dropping undercover videos of a CNN producer admitting things many already knew about CNN and the media in general, has been suspended from Twitter. The exact reason at this time isn’t known, but the timing sure seems coincidental. Before the election, you’ll also recall that the New York Post was suspended from Twitter over the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Journalist Glenn has a thread on what does NOT get a media outlet suspended, and it’s something else, starting with the “bounties” story that has fallen apart well after the media already ran with it:

"It was a blockbuster story….The Kremlin had spread money around [Afghanistan] for militants to kill US forces. It sparked a massive outcry from Democrats…But on Thursday, the Biden Admin. announced that U.S. intelligence only had “low to moderate” confidence in the story." https://t.co/Pxtas4RZH8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

Remember this as you watch cable stars claiming to be "journalists" yet again treat a U.S. intelligence agency assertion, completely unaccompanied by evidence, as Truth. This, apparently, is what they mean by "Real Reporting™": blind faith in CIA pronouncements. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

There's a new government report out today that makes a claim about Russiagate: the eternal crack pipe of the corporate media. The claim has no evidence: just a CIA/DHS assertion. Just watch how many media figures on Twitter are now treating it as Gospel: not to be questioned. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

Look for journalists today hyping the new CIA claims about Russiagate as Proven Fact — they're all over the place already — and ask them how they know it's true. Do they need evidence or do they just blindly believe the CIA? It will tell you a lot about how the press functions. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

What's most amazing about this is that this "walking back" by US intelligence agencies is happening **on the same day** they just published a new evidence-free Russiagate claim, and it doesn't cause media stars to be even a tiny bit skeptical of it.https://t.co/zhoAhUenPr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

If you don't know that US intelligence agencies exist to spread disinformation and lie, then you know literally nothing about how the US Government functions. And if you claim to be a "journalist" but mindlessly treat all US Govt claims as true with no evidence, you're pitiful. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

And you can’t spread BS effectively without MSM “fact-checker” assistance:

Hilarious – The Washington Post's fact-checker @GlennKesslerWP gave Trump "Four Pinocchios" in part for saying he wasn't briefed on the Russia Bounty story, but also for dismissing it as unproven "Fake News":https://t.co/VYGQbwA8UH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

The media malpractice is endless:

This is where the most disinformation comes from. Right here. Over and over and over.https://t.co/PEvgI3t5P7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

And of course the biggest pile of media garbage of all was the media pushing “Trump/Russia collusion” to claim the 2016 election was stolen. Again, the worst offender has never been punished by Big Tech:

This is the individual in the US media most responsible for spreading deranged conspiracy theories, Fake News, jingoistic hysteria and CIA propaganda to millions of people over the last five years. Watch her in action:https://t.co/dMTNzqadTq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

Watch Maddow's show tonight (I know, it's hard) to see if she acknowledges that she went on air over and over and unquestioningly ranted to millions of people about a dangerous and inflammatory CIA story for which there was no evidence presented. She's done this repeatedly. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

(I apologize in advance if any of the journalists I've criticized here for mindlessly repeating CIA propaganda and deceiving millions of people end up reading mean tweets as a result or suffering other forms of "harassment" and "trauma. Trying to do better). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

Speaking of “mean tweets,” in the minds of many who call themselves journalists, their propaganda and lies helped get rid of Trump so maybe that’s enough for them to keep patting each other on the back for a job well done.