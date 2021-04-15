Today, some House and Senate Democrats held an event outside the Supreme Court building outlining legislation that would expand the size of SCOTUS by four seats. In other words, Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. But perhaps they know that’s an unpopular position, which is why Rep. Jerrold Nadler said what Democrats want isn’t “packing the Court,” but rather — well, let Nadler explain:

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill on his bill to expand the Supreme Court by 4 seats: "Some people will say we're packing the court — we're not packing it, we're unpacking it." — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) April 15, 2021

REP NADLER: "We're not packing the Supreme Court, we're unpacking it"pic.twitter.com/5gcbZuexfh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

Jerry Nadler is actually trying to say that packing the Supreme Court (The literal definition of it) is actually "unpacking" it… The sad thing is that many people on the left will agree with this and repeat it as a talking point. pic.twitter.com/Fm08SQNTBN — The Smartest Man Joe Biden Knows Smokes Cheese (@dschlopes) April 15, 2021

Rest assured the media will help the Democrats push that framing as well.

Democrats move to add FOUR more Justices to the SCOTUS. Nadler: "We're not packing the Supreme Court, we're unpacking it". Adding is subtracting. Up is down and down is up. pic.twitter.com/ZWjJakhFnl — Bre Fuechsel (@brefuechsel) April 15, 2021

So for 151 years 9 was ok. But now they feel they need to change it because Trump put a few in there. This shit is ridiculous — BucFal3373 (@Nemesis3373) April 15, 2021

Dems: Trump is literally Hitler, a total dictator Also Dems: Let's change the rules while we have power so that we will have an ironfisted control over the SCOTUS for decades https://t.co/mNqGTHxqNx — Steven Is My Name (@SteveMoney274) April 15, 2021

And up is down and cold is hot — Zeynep Yenisey (@zeynepmyenisey) April 15, 2021

"We're not packing the court – we're unpacking it." -Rep. Jerry Nadler pic.twitter.com/DAVzkRqonA — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 15, 2021

It can’t be long before they’re saying “court-packing is infrastructure.”

Obligatory:

Hey, at least Nadler didn't crap his pants this time. https://t.co/oG2BsSi6Ju — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 15, 2021

"I didn't pack my pants. I'm unpacking them." https://t.co/smS2XNbgyg — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 15, 2021

