Today, some House and Senate Democrats held an event outside the Supreme Court building outlining legislation that would expand the size of SCOTUS by four seats. In other words, Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. But perhaps they know that’s an unpopular position, which is why Rep. Jerrold Nadler said what Democrats want isn’t “packing the Court,” but rather — well, let Nadler explain:

Rest assured the media will help the Democrats push that framing as well.

It can’t be long before they’re saying “court-packing is infrastructure.”

Prog Dem Rep. Mondaire Jones justifies court packing by demonstrating that he doesn’t actually know what court packing is (and lying, of course)

