We told you yesterday about a thread highlighting what Dr. Fauci won’t do even though he’s vaccinated, and he doubled down on all that with these comments about what you shouldn’t do either:
Fauci is at it again. "It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul, who has had his run-ins with Dr. Fauci in the past, is over the lunacy:
Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science.
His only real theme is “do what I say” even when it makes no sense.
If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated – go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools.
Enough with the petty tyrants! https://t.co/HiZR9JRuTI
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 12, 2021
Fauci’s comments are the kind of thing somebody would say if they were trying to make people not bother to get vaccinated.
Well said
— Larry Spencer ❌ (@LarryS500) April 12, 2021
Unreal. Fauci won’t quit. He continues to get it wrong but the media loves him. He’s so cute and grandfatherly, it’s irresistible. But he’s wrong. Media loved Governor Newsom and Cuomo last year too. https://t.co/IXRWTvsTCA
— Ricky Arriola (@RickyArriolaMB) April 12, 2021