We told you yesterday about a thread highlighting what Dr. Fauci won’t do even though he’s vaccinated, and he doubled down on all that with these comments about what you shouldn’t do either:

Sen. Rand Paul, who has had his run-ins with Dr. Fauci in the past, is over the lunacy:

Fauci’s comments are the kind of thing somebody would say if they were trying to make people not bother to get vaccinated.

