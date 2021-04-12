We told you yesterday about a thread highlighting what Dr. Fauci won’t do even though he’s vaccinated, and he doubled down on all that with these comments about what you shouldn’t do either:

Fauci is at it again. "It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul, who has had his run-ins with Dr. Fauci in the past, is over the lunacy:

Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science. His only real theme is “do what I say” even when it makes no sense. If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated – go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants! https://t.co/HiZR9JRuTI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 12, 2021

Fauci’s comments are the kind of thing somebody would say if they were trying to make people not bother to get vaccinated.

