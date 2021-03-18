Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying today before a Senate panel on Covid-19, and the fireworks flew when it was Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s turn. The main focus for Paul in this clip is Fauci encouraging people who have been vaccinated or already recovered from Covid-19 to continue to wear masks. Fauci didn’t like getting cornered like this:

Trending

It’s on!

Dr. Fauci didn’t appreciate Sen. Paul’s line of questioning, that’s for sure.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine was seen as later proving Sen. Paul’s point:

Nice of the Democrat to help put the cherry on top of Paul’s argument.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Anthony FauciSen. Rand Paul