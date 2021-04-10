Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg knows roads because he rides his bike on them (after occasionally being dropped off by an SUV near his destination). But apparently Buttigieg also knows what’s built into America’s roads, in addition to rebar and concrete:

From the Washington Examiner:

“There is racism physically built into some of our highways, and that’s why the jobs plan has specifically committed to reconnect some of the communities that were divided by these dollars,” the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor told reporter April Ryan this week in an interview discussing President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Buttigieg explained that several major highways in the United States negatively affect minority communities.

When it comes to seeing everything — and we mean everything — through a racial lens, Pete Buttigieg will make President Biden proud.

This might be the absolute, most stupid thing I have ever heard in my 38 years of life on this very planet of Earth. https://t.co/8J27TtySA2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 10, 2021

And tomorrow is another day.

When you need the absolute, most stupid thing ever, @PeteButtigieg is your go-to guy!!! — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) April 10, 2021

Everything is racism and infrastructure and some things are both! — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) April 10, 2021

I guess that’s why he didn’t give much attention to the roads in South bend as mayor — Preaus (@Preaus) April 10, 2021

Can someone invent an app to tell me if the highway I'm traveling on is racist? Or can @waze add a pop-up letting me know? #WOKE #EVERYTHINGISRACIST https://t.co/cD2wAyWqhT — Connie Weiss 🇺🇸 (@connieaw) April 10, 2021

Good god, everything is racist with these asshats! https://t.co/DIkWOhoTVD — Confidently_Right🇺🇸 (@confidentlyrght) April 10, 2021

Wow – so racism is infrastructure? https://t.co/zeFjbmFXGa — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) April 10, 2021

According to the new rules, everything qualifies for being called “infrastructure.”