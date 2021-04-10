Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg knows roads because he rides his bike on them (after occasionally being dropped off by an SUV near his destination). But apparently Buttigieg also knows what’s built into America’s roads, in addition to rebar and concrete:

“There is racism physically built into some of our highways, and that’s why the jobs plan has specifically committed to reconnect some of the communities that were divided by these dollars,” the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor told reporter April Ryan this week in an interview discussing President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Buttigieg explained that several major highways in the United States negatively affect minority communities.

When it comes to seeing everything — and we mean everything — through a racial lens, Pete Buttigieg will make President Biden proud.

