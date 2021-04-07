As we already told you, President Biden’s latest pitch for an “infrastructure plan” that’s remarkably light on actual infrastructure included his desire for Americans to envision high-speed trains that travel nearly as fast as airplanes.

Does Joe Biden remember he’s Joe Biden?

Maybe he’s pacing himself.

Fact check: TRUE.

Biden either knows he’s shameless or has zero self-awareness. Perhaps a little of both.

