As we already told you, President Biden’s latest pitch for an “infrastructure plan” that’s remarkably light on actual infrastructure included his desire for Americans to envision high-speed trains that travel nearly as fast as airplanes.

BIDEN: "I'm not trying to punish anybody but dammit, maybe it's because I come from a middle class neighborhood, I'm sick and tired of ordinary people getting fleeced." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2021

President Biden: "I'm not trying to punish anybody. But, damn it… I'm sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced." pic.twitter.com/CTUTpF2LXo — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2021

Does Joe Biden remember he’s Joe Biden?

This guy hasn't been part of the average middle-class in about 50 years. If he cared about what happened on Main St. he would remember the economic boom that took place before COVID. https://t.co/OaypJaUbRf — Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 7, 2021

I mean… it's not like he's had 5 decades to do something about it. https://t.co/Qc4DfvT777 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 7, 2021

Maybe he’s pacing himself.

Not so funny aside…

Joe has been in the business of fleecing the American public since the 70s. https://t.co/MxnycUjsIK — 𝔻𝕒𝕞𝕟𝕊𝕜𝕚𝕡𝕡𝕪 (@DamnSkippy2020) April 7, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

He drives up gas prices, eliminates good paying jobs, floods the country with impoverished immigrants to drive down wages and spends trillions we don’t have. Wait until you see his tax increases before you decide who is fleecing who. https://t.co/L8wdlLjxbd — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) April 7, 2021

If only he had been in office before and had to power to facilitate change. If only…. https://t.co/MLZ5HCpG1o — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) April 7, 2021

You mean ordinary like pipeline workers?? https://t.co/TWWf2OPJqT — Confidently_Right🇺🇸 (@confidentlyrght) April 7, 2021

Well this is rich coming from him! He’s a major middle class fleecer! https://t.co/nJCuEBnTAp — Rhonda (@rhondaroo33) April 7, 2021

While he fleeces ordinary people. 🖕🏻U Joe. https://t.co/QYtjAIiLta — SARidge A (@abee_sar) April 7, 2021

If he’s sick of “ordinary people” getting fleeced, he’d get the fvck out of office. https://t.co/ikFHymRv9F — ጋልḲE̳ (@Ja1Ke3) April 7, 2021

Says the millionaire that has been fleecing Americans his entire adult life. He's never had a real job. We're already paying higher prices for gas, food and other necessities. Soon our money will be worthless due to inflation from flagrant spending. Do go on… https://t.co/bEi65P4HK4 — 🌴CarolinianGreen🌴 (@CarolinianGreen) April 7, 2021

Straight out of the leftist playbook. Any business making money is fleecing the regular guy. https://t.co/RCPzbXZBSf — PegLeg (@PegLegPilot) April 7, 2021

Odd reaction from a guy whose entire adult life has been about fleecing people. https://t.co/7xrVmfIApZ — Generalissimo Illegal Neanderthal 👽 (@rayrothfe) April 7, 2021

Biden either knows he’s shameless or has zero self-awareness. Perhaps a little of both.