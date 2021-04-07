Back in January, on the Biden administration’s very first day in office, press secretary Jen Psaki made a promise to the media and the American people:

Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki begins her briefing by talking about the importance of “truth and transparency” and “rebuilding trust with the American people.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 21, 2021

Remember that promise? Neither does anybody in the Biden administration:

DHS sec Mayorkas returning to the border tomorrow. Closed to press. pic.twitter.com/12WG7oVe0t — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 7, 2021

Wow, this makes Obama administration “transparency” almost look transparent in comparison… almost.

“Closed to press.” Where are all the firefighters protesting this lack of access?! https://t.co/U9yLfrUUpR — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 8, 2021

It is safe to assume that as long as no press is allowed it is an absolute humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/S9qqtASotk — Brian Plummer (@bmpworldwide) April 8, 2021

Maybe Kamala Harris got a bunch of food to go when she visited a Chicago bakery that she can use to distract the media.

On Jan. 20th, the White House promised “trust and transparency…” I guess we all missed the disclaimer: except when it comes to things they screwed up and don’t what the American public to see for themselves. https://t.co/c4qbL6QgJe — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 8, 2021

CNN looks foolish yet again.

