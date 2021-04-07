Back in January, on the Biden administration’s very first day in office, press secretary Jen Psaki made a promise to the media and the American people:

Remember that promise? Neither does anybody in the Biden administration:

Trending

Wow, this makes Obama administration “transparency” almost look transparent in comparison… almost.

Maybe Kamala Harris got a bunch of food to go when she visited a Chicago bakery that she can use to distract the media.

CNN looks foolish yet again.

Uh huh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro MayorkasBorder crisisDept. of Homeland Securityillegal immigrationJoe Biden