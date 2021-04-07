Back in January, on the Biden administration’s very first day in office, press secretary Jen Psaki made a promise to the media and the American people:
Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki begins her briefing by talking about the importance of “truth and transparency” and “rebuilding trust with the American people.”
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 21, 2021
Remember that promise? Neither does anybody in the Biden administration:
DHS sec Mayorkas returning to the border tomorrow.
Closed to press. pic.twitter.com/12WG7oVe0t
— Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 7, 2021
Wow, this makes Obama administration “transparency” almost look transparent in comparison… almost.
“Closed to press.” Where are all the firefighters protesting this lack of access?! https://t.co/U9yLfrUUpR
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 8, 2021
It is safe to assume that as long as no press is allowed it is an absolute humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/S9qqtASotk
— Brian Plummer (@bmpworldwide) April 8, 2021
Maybe Kamala Harris got a bunch of food to go when she visited a Chicago bakery that she can use to distract the media.
On Jan. 20th, the White House promised “trust and transparency…”
I guess we all missed the disclaimer: except when it comes to things they screwed up and don’t what the American public to see for themselves. https://t.co/c4qbL6QgJe
— Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 8, 2021
(How refreshing)
— Lebron James, Chinese Overlord (Fake-Fan) (@GenLebronJames) April 8, 2021
How refreshing https://t.co/rbffG1cyq8
— Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 8, 2021
CNN looks foolish yet again.
(How Refreshing) pic.twitter.com/eZUrqFOSO6
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2021
Uh huh.