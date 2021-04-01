Yesterday we shared with you video of two children being dropped into the U.S. over a border fence miles from the nearest residence in New Mexico. Border agents rescued the kids, but the video was a topic of discussion at today’s White House briefing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about beefing up border security in light of the fact that smugglers are now literally throwing kids over the wall, but she mostly deflected and ended up asking Doocy questions:

In other words, the answer to Doocy’s question of whether border security will be ramped up appears to be “no.”

VP Kamala Harris recently addressed the problem by discussing climate change and other things with the president of Guatemala.

