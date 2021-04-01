Yesterday we shared with you video of two children being dropped into the U.S. over a border fence miles from the nearest residence in New Mexico. Border agents rescued the kids, but the video was a topic of discussion at today’s White House briefing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about beefing up border security in light of the fact that smugglers are now literally throwing kids over the wall, but she mostly deflected and ended up asking Doocy questions:

Fox's Peter Doocy repeatedly presses Jen Psaki about what the administration will do on border security in light of the horrifying video of toddlers being tossed over a wall and left in the desert by smugglers. Psaki declines to say they'll do more, just smugglers are bad. pic.twitter.com/VpfZ3bQQmW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

In other words, the answer to Doocy’s question of whether border security will be ramped up appears to be “no.”

watch how she deflects to criticize the reporter (the only one on the room that asks real Qs, apparently): "tell me more about your concern here …. why I'm often surprised by some of the line of questioning in here…." https://t.co/Gr5fmxUMWR — Mirabelle Ward (@MirabelleW18) April 1, 2021

Wholly inadequate response by Psaki and Biden. They invited criminal invasion of our border, and won’t stop it… https://t.co/wL6p3uJoCe — Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) April 1, 2021

Human traffickers have a strong ally in the Biden Administration https://t.co/GLyJFtcVlh — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 1, 2021

Yet the Biden Admin is enabling the smugglers. — golfman910 – John Edwards was right. (@golfman60) April 1, 2021

Psaki talks a lot, but she isn’t saying anything. Joe and Kamala aren’t doing anything to help #BidenBorderCrisis . #BodiesUnderBridges #kidsInCages https://t.co/OfEZ07V8mU — Cindy (@RealCindy9) April 1, 2021

VP Kamala Harris recently addressed the problem by discussing climate change and other things with the president of Guatemala.