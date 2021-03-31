Last week President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of dealing with the massive surge at the border, but she’s taking a more “root causes” approach because it’ll help the Democrat narrative — but we’ll get to how in a second:

I spoke with President Giammattei of Guatemala today to discuss coordinated action to address the root causes of migration to the United States, and to develop and put in place innovative solutions that improve conditions for people in their home countries. pic.twitter.com/GZInAyhj30 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 30, 2021

And it’s clear what one of those “root causes” is definitely going to be:

WH REPORTS: Kamala Harris holds talks with Guatemala President about "Climate Resilience" and "Technology" as part of addressing "root causes" of migration crisis. Meanwhile, Joe Biden remains MIA on border.@OANN pic.twitter.com/DtqvclW701 — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 31, 2021

Naturally climate change will end up being the “root cause,” and not that Joe Biden encouraged a “surge to the border.”

~400 ppm CO2 is a "root cause" of Biden's border crisis? https://t.co/Lt3h5c8Ez2 — Tom Nelson (@tan123) March 31, 2021

It will be, that’s for sure. According to the transcript of Harris’ call the “root causes” for an increase in migration also include the U.S. not giving enough money to Central American countries.

Omg what a freakin joke https://t.co/OB81myDYJb — Latina (@Becca_Californi) March 31, 2021

Was she laughing during the entire call? — Bryan (@KurtBuschfan34) March 31, 2021

Maybe AOC should give the White House a call and lecture them about using the term “surge” before thanking them for using the border crisis to push Green New Deal-related spending.