Last week President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of dealing with the massive surge at the border, but she’s taking a more “root causes” approach because it’ll help the Democrat narrative — but we’ll get to how in a second:

And it’s clear what one of those “root causes” is definitely going to be:

Trending

Naturally climate change will end up being the “root cause,” and not that Joe Biden encouraged a “surge to the border.”

It will be, that’s for sure. According to the transcript of Harris’ call the “root causes” for an increase in migration also include the U.S. not giving enough money to Central American countries.

Maybe AOC should give the White House a call and lecture them about using the term “surge” before thanking them for using the border crisis to push Green New Deal-related spending.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border surgeillegal immigrationJoe BidenKamala Harris