Border Patrol cameras catch smugglers dropping two girls, 3 and 5, over 14-foot border wall and taking off

The first thing we noticed in this video is that this is not the new border wall that was begun under President Trump. Still, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez, the barrier was 14 feet high, allowing two smugglers to hoist two toddlers over the wall, drop them, and run off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez travel to the border yet for a photo op, or is she still on Instagram trying to convince us not to call it a migrant surge because “these are children and they are not insurgents”?

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

Great work rescuing these children USBP @CBPWestTexas @CBP — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) March 31, 2021

So heartbreaking. Glad CPB West Texas were there to save them. — Nancy Mendez (@NanCm22) March 31, 2021

That’s the saddest thing. — Kristy (@kristyyounger) March 31, 2021

Yep, there’s no crisis at the border… — Rob Owens (@RobOwensIDpharm) March 31, 2021

A CBP statement reads:

On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilizing camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high border barrier. Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line. The camera operator alerted Santa Teresa agents and directed them to the remote location of the incident. Responding agents found the three-year-old and five-year-old Ecuadoran children and rendered aid to them. The two toddlers are sisters and both were alert when agents made contact with them.

This is horrible! Thanks to the STN agents for assisting and helping those poor babies. — Connie Boswell Ratcliff (@BoswellRatcliff) March 31, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Ages 3 and 5 . . . as a parent myself, I just can't imagine how that will end up well for these kids. — HuntedDuck (@HuntedDuck2) March 31, 2021

Those are not the parents. This is actually a tactic used to draw Border Patrol away from the area the "Coyotes" will use as a point of crossing for a mass of people. — Joe Citizen (Parler ID @BreakYourParadigm) (@HelpUsHelpUsAll) March 31, 2021

OMG! These smugglers need to be stopped! This is horrendous! Thank GOD the kids were saved! — KimPossible711 (@patriot_bunny) March 31, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Too bad those cameras don’t have munitions attached, put a cap in those smugglers and they won’t be doing it again — James Kuykendall (@jkuykendall40) March 31, 2021

Now this is something AOC should be upset and crying about. So awful. — Brian williams (@Brianwi73276350) March 31, 2021

@AOC concerned about words usage than what’s actually happening to these “children.” LOL — aldridk gessa (@gentile72) March 31, 2021

You should deploy a couple of Apache helicopters. They could have taken thoose two with the forward gun. This is disgusting. — Goldwing 🇺🇸 (@goldwing_77) March 31, 2021

Why not drone them? That’s what they deserve. — bonnygale (@bonnygale1) March 31, 2021

@POTUS @SecMayorkas wake up. Until you send out a clear message, unaccompanied children will be returned home, they will keep coming and you are placing them in harms way. BTW: parents in the US would be charged with child endangerment. — Frank (@tangofxf) March 31, 2021

These people are responding directly to incentives created by this administration. If those incentives don’t change, this problem will continue. https://t.co/pJZo1MtzN3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 31, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

No immigration crisis. Nothing to see here at all. Oh look $1,400.00 in my other hand. — My Man Godfrey (@ReichlA22) March 31, 2021

By the way, this is how the media treated the problem of smugglers when Donald Trump was president:

Does Trump think there are actual coyotes coming over the border? Maybe. https://t.co/B4D4RSS7iY — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 21, 2018

Always doing whatever they can to help.

Related: