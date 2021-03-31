Border Patrol cameras catch smugglers dropping two girls, 3 and 5, over 14-foot border wall and taking off

Posted at 8:17 pm on March 31, 2021 by Brett T.

The first thing we noticed in this video is that this is not the new border wall that was begun under President Trump. Still, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez, the barrier was 14 feet high, allowing two smugglers to hoist two toddlers over the wall, drop them, and run off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez travel to the border yet for a photo op, or is she still on Instagram trying to convince us not to call it a migrant surge because “these are children and they are not insurgents”?

A CBP statement reads:

On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilizing camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high border barrier. Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line.

The camera operator alerted Santa Teresa agents and directed them to the remote location of the incident. Responding agents found the three-year-old and five-year-old Ecuadoran children and rendered aid to them. The two toddlers are sisters and both were alert when agents made contact with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

By the way, this is how the media treated the problem of smugglers when Donald Trump was president:

Always doing whatever they can to help.

Related:


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Media

‘Trump wasn’t wrong about that ‘enemy of the people’ thing’: NYT digging up as much as they can on anonymous Derek Chauvin trial jurors

ad placeholder
Media

Can Dr. Eugene Gu explain how black man arrested for assaulting elderly Asian woman (and convicted for killing his mom) is a victim of ‘our system of white supremacy’?

ad placeholder
Media

‘Dude are you crying’? Serious journos are very upset that Volkswagen ‘[thinks] it’s funny to lie to reporters’ about that whole ‘Voltswagen’ thing

ad placeholder
Media

Tucker Carlson invites Rep. Matt Gaetz to share his side of the story in ‘one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted’ [video]

ad placeholder
US News

AOC explains why saying there’s a ‘surge’ at the border is militaristic and wrong (because they’re not ‘insurgents’)

ad placeholder
US News

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he’s the target of an organized criminal extortion scheme after alleged sex scandal breaks

ad placeholder
US News

What crisis? Reporters tour temporary border facility in Texas that is at 1,700 percent pandemic capacity at a cost of $16 million a month

ad placeholder
US News

And you thought the vaccine passport was BAD: Thread describes disturbing ‘test-and-trace’ app Biden’s COVID team considered

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘How can you POSSIBLY be this dumb?!’ Chelsea Handler reminds us all how VAPID she really is with breathtakingly stupid take on Chauvin trial

ad placeholder
Media

Charlie Sykes conserves conservatism by invoking Donald Trump in straw man defense of vaccine passports

ad placeholder
Media

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa wants gov’t to punish all the ‘goobers’ who still believe in stuff like ‘individual ‘freedom” during the pandemic

ad placeholder
Media

‘We still got NOTHING’: Karol Markowicz DROPS COVID fear-harpies hoping more Floridians die to justify their lockdowns

ad placeholder
Media

‘Whatever you need to tell yourself, creep’: Ex-GOP blue-check thinks he may have stumbled upon why conservatives ‘feel the need to own’ AR-15s

ad placeholder
Media

Bless his heart: CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks he’s figured out why Republicans ‘have turned off the news’ [video]

ad placeholder
Media

‘Churns out GARBAGE to save Dem talking points’: 2 EPIC threads take Politifact and their supposed ‘fact-checking’ APART