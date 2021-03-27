Senator Ted Cruz visited the border this week, and said that what he saw definitely constitutes a crisis:

We already know the White House refuses to use the word “crisis” for the situation at the southern border, and now the Associated Press is encouraging its reporters to avoid the term:

And with that, Sen. Cruz says AP stories deserve a familiar tag:

Make it so, FEC!

