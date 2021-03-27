Senator Ted Cruz visited the border this week, and said that what he saw definitely constitutes a crisis:

Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

We already know the White House refuses to use the word “crisis” for the situation at the southern border, and now the Associated Press is encouraging its reporters to avoid the term:

The @AP has instructed its employees not to refer to what’s happening on the border as a “crisis.” But @BecketAdams says it’s absolutely a crisis.https://t.co/eqB9x9ZS1I — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 27, 2021

In the interest of informing the public and being fully transparent as a way to inform other editors, this is the internal memo I received from the @AP (4 tweets to follow). Subject: From the Standards Center: A note about the current increase in border entrances Part 1 pic.twitter.com/EBqko6osDB — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 25, 2021

And with that, Sen. Cruz says AP stories deserve a familiar tag:

True fact: the FEC now requires the AP to print, at the bottom of every story, “I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.” https://t.co/TIqfTE8EDd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2021

Make it so, FEC!