There are major problems at the border, California is likely going to have a vote on recalling that state’s governor, and the governor of New York has been accused of killing seniors with his nursing home policies and is being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. With all that in mind, on Monday VP Kamala Harris showed up to rescue… Floridians?

Hey Florida! Help is Here. pic.twitter.com/XYt2NVUxs4 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 22, 2021

Well isn’t that special?

What does FL need from you? They're doing just fine without your meddling. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) March 23, 2021

The Biden administration certainly doesn’t think so!

Harris was in Florida to tour a vaccination site and pitch the latest round of stimulus and pork-a-palooza. The VP’s tweet brought back reminders of a classic Reagan quote:

"I'm from the government, and I'm here to help" https://t.co/HKIVTrpGQ0 — One fish, two fish; Yitz fish, Jew fish (@MeerkatYitz) March 23, 2021

Anytime the government offers to “help” you. They intend to take your freedom. https://t.co/dZpBtF97dJ — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 23, 2021

Ronald Reagan warned us about people like you… "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help. " https://t.co/tSiZKEF0mt — Mav (@TheMaverick21) March 23, 2021

And that still holds true to this day.

This tweet and the replies under it make me want to vomit https://t.co/JPGooskdxc — ☘ Irish Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 23, 2021

There are definitely some doozies, but elsewhere there’s common sense…

Ah, yes, cause that's where the big issues are now. I didn't kmow Florida shared a border with Mexico https://t.co/chp0UFCOop — Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) March 23, 2021

Why is she going to Florida and not the border? To arrest all the Spring Breakers? Like, I don't understand. https://t.co/AENhZh5mKd — 🕊indiecratublican🌺 (@indiecratublic1) March 23, 2021

Before she left for Florida, Harris was asked about possibly traveling to the border, and her response was, well, let’s just say it was awkward.