There are major problems at the border, California is likely going to have a vote on recalling that state’s governor, and the governor of New York has been accused of killing seniors with his nursing home policies and is being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. With all that in mind, on Monday VP Kamala Harris showed up to rescue… Floridians?

Well isn’t that special?

The Biden administration certainly doesn’t think so!

Harris was in Florida to tour a vaccination site and pitch the latest round of stimulus and pork-a-palooza. The VP’s tweet brought back reminders of a classic Reagan quote:

And that still holds true to this day.

There are definitely some doozies, but elsewhere there’s common sense…

Before she left for Florida, Harris was asked about possibly traveling to the border, and her response was, well, let’s just say it was awkward.

Tags: COVID StimulusFloridaKamala HarrisRon DeSantis