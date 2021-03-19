President Biden recently advised migrants south of the border “don’t come over,” but they keep coming over (perhaps they only heard his previous invitation to come on in).

Today the Secretary of Homeland Security is going to Texas to check out what’s going on (it’s definitely not a “crisis”). When will we know the situation? We’ll just have to take his word for it because the trip is off the books:

“This trip will be closed to press due to privacy and COVID-19 precautions.” There’s the transparency everybody was promised! Wait, maybe not.

Trending

Now we’re down to “just take our word for it”:

CNN will be fully satisfied with whatever Psaki tells them the DHS chief’s trip revealed.

***

Related:

DHS secretary has a message for ‘loving parents who might send their child to traverse Mexico alone’ to reach US

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border crisiscoronavirusCOVID-19DHShomeland securityillegal immigration