Not that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to win back support in his state or anything, but he’s been looking into legalizing recreational marijuana, and now the governor is starting to allow things to open back up even more.

Soon people will be able to attend MLB games in New York, as long as some requirements are met:

Baseball is coming back! The @Yankees & @Mets will start the baseball season with fans in the stands. Professional sports in large outdoor stadiums can reopen at 20% capacity beginning 4/1. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or negative test & follow strict guidelines. pic.twitter.com/abSQzi2otR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2021

Regional sports venues that hold 1,500+ people indoors or 2,500+ people outdoors can reopen on 4/1. Indoor capacity is limited to 10%. Starting 3/29, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will also be permitted. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2021

Wow, those are some stringent requirements, and Dana Loesch sees an element of “too little too late”:

So you have stricter requirements for ballparks than nursing homes, got it. https://t.co/r5lPGDvXi4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 18, 2021

Sad but true!

New York is basically a state that is being held hostage by demented liberals. It is so exhausting to deal with these fear-addled morons. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 18, 2021

