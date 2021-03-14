Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) who screamed “KIDS IN CAGES” while Donald Trump was president haven’t been as exaggerated in their criticism after what’s happened when Joe Biden took office — and it’s bad:

According to an internal CBP document reviewed by CBS News, the migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas was at 729% capacity last week. These migrant children were interviewed two days ago: https://t.co/xxFjvXsw0T — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 13, 2021

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the predictable path and blamed the previous president for what happened after the inevitable result of Biden’s policies came to fruition:

Pelosi blames the Trump administration for the border crisis: “What the [Biden] administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest"pic.twitter.com/LX8mDk43jg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 14, 2021

Pelosi’s nothing if not predictable!

But of course.

It was working great until your team took over. You've got no one to blame but yourselves. The gaslighting here is insane https://t.co/kemwlwOdlc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 15, 2021

I’m calling BS on this one, Nancy. Between 8 year Obama administration and Joe’s new policy, this one is all yours. https://t.co/Ro7ry9uiXO — PensivePerson2 (@pensiveperson2) March 14, 2021

The Democrats sent out the invitations to flood the border and then blame Republicans when the problem worsens. Shocker!

One thing’s for sure:

they’ll blame trump until the end of time — ViperShan (@viper_shan) March 14, 2021

YEP!