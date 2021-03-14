Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) who screamed “KIDS IN CAGES” while Donald Trump was president haven’t been as exaggerated in their criticism after what’s happened when Joe Biden took office — and it’s bad:

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the predictable path and blamed the previous president for what happened after the inevitable result of Biden’s policies came to fruition:

Pelosi’s nothing if not predictable!

But of course.

The Democrats sent out the invitations to flood the border and then blame Republicans when the problem worsens. Shocker!

One thing’s for sure:

YEP!

