Before the election, then Democrat nominee Joe Biden basically sent out the invitations to come to the southern border in anticipation of his election as president:
On day one, I’ll send a bill to Congress creating a clear roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers and the 11 million undocumented people already strengthening our nation. It’s long overdue. pic.twitter.com/ajO7uUb9po
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020
And you know what happened next — and it’s getting worse:
JUST IN: A south Texas migrant facility is now at 729% of its legal capacity, children are going hungry and are only able to shower once every seven days -Daily Mail
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2021
According to an internal CBP document reviewed by CBS News, the migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas was at 729% capacity last week.
These migrant children were interviewed two days ago: https://t.co/xxFjvXsw0T
— Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 13, 2021
On top of that, there’s this report:
Hundreds of immigrant children and teenagers have been detained at a Texas Border Patrol tent facility in packed conditions, lawyers who have interviewed some of the children say. The Biden administration has denied the lawyers access to the facility. https://t.co/QetIQtKsGW
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2021
With all that in mind, a certain member of Congress is being alerted that it might be time for another trip to the border:
Hey @AOC, you going down there to cry or nah? https://t.co/OVeEab15yI
— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 13, 2021
— . (@ravensflockNYY) March 13, 2021
@AOC we need a photo op STAT
— Heather A (@HintheNash) March 13, 2021
Where's AOC? No crying outside the fence now? https://t.co/yAmghXDhQc
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 13, 2021
— SalesMan 🇺🇸 (@TRUCK0128) March 13, 2021
Calling @AOC anyone got eyes on her?
— Kemba (@kembageorge) March 13, 2021
And where are all “the cruelty is the point” Democrats who were outspoken about this last year?
It's white pants suit time for AOC?
— Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 13, 2021
Is @AOC going to go down there and report back on "the concentration camps?" I doubt it.
— Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) March 13, 2021
Where aoc when you need her that’s right turning a blind eye pic.twitter.com/ViOYY7F1xv
— 🦅🇺🇸 DJP🇺🇸🗽 (@LIGERKING2020) March 13, 2021
— Dennis Gregorio (@Dennis_Gregorio) March 13, 2021
No crying at the fence photo ops happening this time. Weird. https://t.co/E3tlQhiyJU
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2021
When Trump was president the emergency sounded much more serious, even though it’s worse now under Biden:
What are they now? https://t.co/GliXRV3Yjf
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2021
The Democrat tune sure has changed even though the problem is even worse.