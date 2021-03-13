Before the election, then Democrat nominee Joe Biden basically sent out the invitations to come to the southern border in anticipation of his election as president:

And you know what happened next — and it’s getting worse:

On top of that, there’s this report:

With all that in mind, a certain member of Congress is being alerted that it might be time for another trip to the border:

And where are all “the cruelty is the point” Democrats who were outspoken about this last year?

When Trump was president the emergency sounded much more serious, even though it’s worse now under Biden:

The Democrat tune sure has changed even though the problem is even worse.

