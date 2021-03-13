Yesterday during a phone conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called politicians demanding his resignation “reckless and dangerous,” and he also blamed “cancel culture” for all the criticism he’s facing.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes sees a lesson in Cuomo’s story:

One-eighty detected!

Fact check: TRUE:

Rhodes had a fast change of heart, because last year when Cuomo was a welcome addition to the anti-Trump narrative he offered nothing but praise:

This didn’t age poorly at all:

Back then Cuomo was infallible because “Orange Man Bad.”

The shot/chaser of the day — so far.

