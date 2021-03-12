New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing via telephone today and took some questions from reporters.

Before Cuomo spoke, there was speculation that he might resign after a 7th accuser came forward. But, as Janice Dean noted on Twitter, that didn’t happen:

He's not going anywhere. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 12, 2021

There really is something very wrong with this guy. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 12, 2021

NOT GOING TO RESIGN. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 12, 2021

Cuomo went the projection route in his criticism of Republicans and Democrats who have called on him to resign:

"Politicians who don't know a single fact but form an opinion and a conclusion are reckless and dangerous. People of NY should not have any faith in politicians who take positions without facts." I'm lightly paraphrasing. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2021

Calling others “reckless and dangerous” is a pretty ballsy allegation coming from the guy whose nursing home policies are responsible for thousands of deaths.

The governor also blamed “cancel culture” for the growing list of people demanding his resignation:

JUST IN – NY Gov. Cuomo says he won't "bow to cancel culture"pic.twitter.com/gjsnJ0o9rV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 12, 2021

Cuomo invokes Cancel Culture EL EM AY OH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 12, 2021

Oh boy, Cuomo considers himself a victim of cancel culture. That's not what that term means. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2021

One of the more shameless moments was when Cuomo said people are going after him because he’s not part of the “political club.” Yeah, about that:

LOL "Part of this is I'm NOT part of the political club" says the son of Gov. Mario Cuomo. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2021

President Biden was also the recipient of praise from Cuomo, not that the White House will welcome this:

LOL Cuomo lavishly praising Biden. Who believes this, come on. Might as well be like "please don't say I should resign thank you bye" — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2021

That’s what it was all about. And then the call ended rather abruptly:

"I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate. Period. ….. Okay. Bye." *hangs up* 👀👀👀👀👀 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 12, 2021

Wow.