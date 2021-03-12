Last night, in his speech about Covid-19, President Biden took credit for the vaccine and also said that Americans might be able to gather in small groups by the 4th of July.

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain doubled down on what Biden set as the administration’s latest goal:

What we are working toward: pic.twitter.com/SbyMZ4twBr — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 12, 2021

It’s really amazing when you think about it:

Anyone else see the gross irony of the American government telling us if we act right they might allow us freedom on our own Independence Day? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 12, 2021

The White House might not want to know it, but their constant goalpost shifting has caused people to return to fairly normal.

We don't need your permission. https://t.co/ZBX6zh8ExY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2021

Already happening. No Joe Biden necessary. https://t.co/E7JSNnpcHa — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 12, 2021

People have already been doing this for months https://t.co/KEmWUkDf3w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

*checks Constitution* We've had the right to peaceably assemble since 1788. https://t.co/SJxHPto64A — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 12, 2021

And does anybody believe that their 4th of July goal won’t get pushed back to Thanksgiving by the time mid-summer rolls around?

I attended a Fourth of July party last year and will be attending one this year, because I’m an American. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/ANeT0dJbaW — William Davis (@WillDavisDC) March 12, 2021

This is the WH Chief of Staff. Proud…..that they're going to allow you to go to a bbq in FOUR MONTHS. GFY. https://t.co/3bz0t3ctsX — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 12, 2021

Biden declaring that he may let you have a close family gathering for July 4th (which he has absolutely no say in), but Trump was the authoritarian. Alright. https://t.co/uHfrUJsPk6 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 12, 2021

The only way I’m NOT BBQing with friends and family on the 4th of July is if we get in a fight at our Memorial Day BBQ. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 12, 2021

The only gatherings that have been considered acceptable have been those that meet the approved criteria:

Define ‘gatherings with close family’. pic.twitter.com/VIVqhhB80P — Steve Graham (Ourses/Theirses) (@stevegraham1974) March 12, 2021

Protests have also been considered acceptable to Democrats, provided they approve of the cause or reason.