California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his “State of the State” address yesterday, and he made an admission that’s bound to boost the effort to recall him even more:

In Tuesday's State of the State address, Governor @GavinNewsom will say that ‘we’re not going back to normal’ after pandemic because “normal accepts inequity.” Newsom is leading the slowest statewide reopening response in the country.https://t.co/u3AQReFnzY — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 10, 2021

Well, there it is.

CA gov: Pandemic will end, but “We're not going back to normal…Normal was never good enough. Normal accepts inequity.” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 10, 2021

Yep, he really said that!

Newsom comes right out and says 'we're not going back to normal.' This guy so deserves to be recalled. https://t.co/Pg9oz8dD0L — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 10, 2021

Nasty!!! This is exactly why he – Governor Newsom – is being recalled! — Cassina Tarsia (@Cassieslite) March 10, 2021

If anything that comment from Gov. Newsom should add fuel to the ongoing effort to force a recall vote in California.

He is not “normal” — Melissaanne (@mapurchin) March 10, 2021

So no going back to normal, not because of the virus, but inequity. Millions of us said this from the beginning. IT WAS NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS. It’s about total control. https://t.co/ERpoCcw9ob — Some Might Say ❄️ 79 (@CulinaryOasis79) March 10, 2021

Holding people hostage and limiting their lives to be lived promotes equity? https://t.co/LIuxOqbnxf — Jinx (@JinxTheTerrible) March 10, 2021

It’s all about control. — Bolivian 2nd Ranger Battalion (@2ndBolivian) March 10, 2021

They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. COVID is being used to instill socialism via fascism. This was thought to be a conspiracy theory in 2020, & yet it could not be more real. “Inequity” means unequal OUTCOMES to King Gavin (though his riches are fine) NOT opportunities. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 10, 2021

what a ray of sunshine he is pic.twitter.com/zXNSY8gSzk — Johnny Mumbles (@mumbdaddy) March 10, 2021

We’re going back to normal and you’re getting recalled https://t.co/M05DsmYyB7 — Jack’s CIA Handler (@justluciano) March 10, 2021

Newsom’s speech also had some hypocrisy spotters doing their thing:

Newsom talks about his frustrations as a parent, but leaves out that his kids go to private school, which is a hell of a lot different than if your kids go to LAUSD. — Seema (@LATSeema) March 10, 2021

As @GavinNewsom talks schools, let us remember that he got to send his own kids to private school, while six million California children have now lost an academic year. AB86 did not open schools, it was a $6.6 billion incentive for unions. — CAGOP (@CAGOP) March 10, 2021

Do as they say, not as they do.

***

