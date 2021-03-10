This week, NY Times’ “tech reporter” Taylor Lorenz encouraged people to honor International Women’s Day by supporting women like her, who endure online harassment (while fomenting it at the same time).

All that had Fox News’ Tucker Carlson making note of the irony:

Today, the New York Times put out a statement in defense of Lorenz:

Comfortably Smug and Jim Treacher are among those not having any of it:

NY Times “reporters” should be able to criticize others, but not the other way around.

Self-awareness isn’t prevalent inside the NY Times newsroom, apparently.

And “journalism” against descends further into the “total joke” abyss.

They seem to be working hard to make that happen.

