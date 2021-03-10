We’re on Day 2 of notorious serial online bully Taylor Lorenz’s latest pity party about being bullied online, and so far, it shows no signs of slowing down.

So, in order to keep up, people who know Lorenz’s true nature are just going to have to keep calling her out. And who’s more familiar with Lorenz’s pattern of online abuse than one of her victims?

Like Ariadna Jacob, for example. Check out her Twitter bio:

“Innocent target of unfair NYT Taylor Lorenz smear.” You’ve got our attention, Ms. Jacob.

Do tell:

This isn’t Taylor Lorenz’s first problem with a lack of accuracy – or ethics.

Sincerely,

A Mexican immigrant, a woman, a self-made entrepreneur and an innocent casualty. pic.twitter.com/8rE1uAsD2L — Ariadna Jacob (@JacobAriadna) March 10, 2021

So, not only did Taylor Lorenz put out a hit job on Ariadna Jacob, but she also failed to disclose a potential reason she might have put out said hit job to begin with?

Here’s proof of the conflict from Publisher’s Weekly in case you’d like to see proof. So unethical. pic.twitter.com/IF6cB6DzCk — Ariadna Jacob (@JacobAriadna) March 10, 2021

It would appear that Taylor Lorenz is extremely unethical, yes.

Taylor Lorenz hagiographic piece about her own agency … pic.twitter.com/gudqw58RTF — Ariadna Jacob (@JacobAriadna) March 10, 2021

We knew Taylor Lorenz was bad news, but we didn’t realize the extent of it.

Lastly, it’s important to note that since this first letter to NYT, I believe my company lost tens of millions as a direct result of this unconscionable smear. — Ariadna Jacob (@JacobAriadna) March 10, 2021

Taylor Lorenz’s pals can keep supporting and uplifting her if they want to. But ultimately, she’s still a garbage person, and people who would support Taylor Lorenz are garbage people, too.

This is absolutely wild – Taylor Lorenz is The Worst https://t.co/SitK19CIQQ — Abby Sinister (@AbbyZinger) March 10, 2021

She’s actually the worst https://t.co/FKYKxtN5Qq — Tweetus Andronicus (@jb_winters) March 10, 2021

The rest of the story about #TaylorLorenz . Also says a lot about the lack of ethics and integrity of the NY Times. https://t.co/HXSUE1NVbq — Robert J Jacobsen (@RobertJJacobsen) March 10, 2021

It certainly does.