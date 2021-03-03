President Biden took part in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus today, and at the end he let “Nance” know he would be “happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do.” At that point as you can see the feed ends and a “thank you for joining…” graphic appears:

BIDEN: "I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do…" *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

"I'm happy to take questions, if that's what I'm supposed to do, Nance. Whatever you want me to do." The WH cuts the feed after @JoeBiden says he's happy to take questions after a virtual event with Democrat leadership. This ending was removed from the VOD version. pic.twitter.com/Ypv89HwkDD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2021

Biden's team cuts off the feed when he asks if he's supposed to be taking questions. pic.twitter.com/NqhwLCXrjo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2021

As we told you Wednesday, Biden set a new presidential record for the most days in office without holding a press conference, and perhaps the White House (or somebody) isn’t eager for him to be on video taking questions from House Democrats either.

"I'd be happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do, Nance," Biden told the speaker. "Whatever you want me to do.” https://t.co/whbZj0BAyo — Tom Stroot (@TomStroot) March 4, 2021

And it’s not even the media. It’s his OWN HOUSE DEMOCRATS! He can’t take questions from his own party? — John Cinnamon (@JohnCinnamon) March 4, 2021

This man is not in charge. https://t.co/8036gQrDaz — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 4, 2021

Ok this is just so weird. https://t.co/rmMxtDqWZE — A R (@grayson210) March 4, 2021

Here’s an improved version:

I added some music. Seems to work better now. pic.twitter.com/UQHpatsauQ — Armen C (Jan/Dude/Bro) (@ArmenChakmakian) March 4, 2021

LOL.