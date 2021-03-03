President Biden took part in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus today, and at the end he let “Nance” know he would be “happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do.” At that point as you can see the feed ends and a “thank you for joining…” graphic appears:

As we told you Wednesday, Biden set a new presidential record for the most days in office without holding a press conference, and perhaps the White House (or somebody) isn’t eager for him to be on video taking questions from House Democrats either.

