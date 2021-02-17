On Monday we told you about some Democrat lawmakers in New York who called BS on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conference during which he blamed anybody and everybody not named “Cuomo” for nursing home deaths in the state and allegations that the real numbers were hidden from the feds. Among those Democrats from the state assembly was Ron Kim, who said that a claim made by Cuomo during his presser was untrue:

Governor Cuomo did not inform the legislatures that they are prioritizing DOJ inquiries. Speaker Heastie already said he was not informed. — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 15, 2021

Now the story has further escalated after Kim said Gov. Cuomo basically threatened him:

Gov Cuomo said 'he can destroy me': NY assemblyman alleges governor threatened him over nursing homes scandalhttps://t.co/WzGpd2lffp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2021

JUST IN – Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim allegedly received a call from Governor Cuomo threatening to "destroy" his career if I didn't help to cover up the nursing home scandal (CNN) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 17, 2021

CNN’s MJ Lee has an extensive thread about the allegation:

New from me and @MarkMorales51: Cuomo said 'he can destroy me': NY assemblyman alleges governor threatened him over nursing homes scandal https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Democratic NY Assemblyman Ron Kim told CNN that Gov. Cuomo called last Thursday to “threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said.” Cuomo also said “I hadn't seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Kim's wife told CNN she overheard parts of the phone call and heard Cuomo say, "Who do you think you are?" as well as the words, "my wrath," and that immediately after the phone call, her husband told her: "The governor threatened to destroy my life." https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

CNN first reached out to Cuomo's office for comment on TUESDAY. In a written statement, his communications director did not directly respond to or deny Kim's allegation of threats from the governor in a written statement. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Ultimately, Cuomo's office sent another statement from senior adviser Rich Azzopardi late Wednesday morning that said: "Kim's assertion that the governor said he would 'destroy him' is false." https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Around the same time that Azzopardi's statement was sent to CNN today, Cuomo began a previously scheduled press conference call on the coronavirus, and discussed his office's "long and hostile relationship" with Kim. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Importantly from our story: CNN also spoke with three other New York legislators who said they were aware of outreach from Cuomo in which he clearly suggested or explicitly threatened political retaliation if they did not stand by him. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

One NY state senator said they heard directly from multiple colleagues whom Cuomo had reached out to, and that the governor threatened some by warning he could ruin their political careers if they supported weakening his executive powers. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

More on the Kim/Cuomo phone call: Azzopardi also said in a statement to CNN: "The Governor has three witnesses to the conversation. The operable words were to the effect of, 'I am from Queens, too, and people still expect honor and integrity in politics." https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

Kim says he didn't recall Cuomo making specific reference to Queens, but that Cuomo had asked him: "Mr. Kim, are you an honorable man?" before proceeding to suggest that the honorable thing for Kim to do would be to put out a statement of support. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021

It certainly sounds very Andrew Cuomo-esque:

"No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life. At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: 'Are you a lawyer? … It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I'm glad I didn't." https://t.co/3UaJSYT1rg — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) February 17, 2021

Kim also put out a statement:

The governor’s office is trying to discredit Kim’s claim, but there will be many who aren’t likely to believe Cuomo.

Every single person in NY politics knows someone who has gotten the same kind of call from @NYGovCuomo. There’s a reason no one thinks Ron Kim is lying. https://t.co/ANzzgmgbaA — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) February 17, 2021

Yep, even people no longer in politics. — David (@athomeinbklyn) February 17, 2021

For all NY Assembly members: Always have the recorder nearby. — Craig Colgan (@CraigColgan) February 18, 2021

This story is escalating quickly.