During his blame-fest of a press conference today, one claim made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was clearly spin intended as a CYI measure caught the attention of some in the state legislature:

.@NYGovCuomo says legislature was informed last Fall that their requests for nursing home data were delayed to comply with DOJ first. On Friday, @mwhyland said, “Other than what was reported in the news, the Speaker had no knowledge of an official Department of Justice inquiry.” — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) February 15, 2021

A reporter asked some state lawmakers if what Cuomo said was true:

.@NYGovCuomo now claims legislative STAFF was told about the DOJ "pause" in responding to lawmakers' requests for nursing home data. Does that square with your experiences, @NYSenatorRivera @JamesSkoufis @DickGottfried et al? — Casey Seiler (@CaseySeiler) February 15, 2021

The answer from two Democrats on if Cuomo’s statement was accurate was a resounding “no”:

Outside of what I read in the paper? Ahem, let me clear my throat here, ahem: IT. DOES. NOT. https://t.co/zuKwW0lPMz — Gustavo Rivera (@NYSenatorRivera) February 15, 2021

Governor Cuomo did not inform the legislatures that they are prioritizing DOJ inquiries. Speaker Heastie already said he was not informed. — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 15, 2021

Who is lying about life and death? https://t.co/8X1AxBysEi — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 15, 2021

Cuomo was lying? No way!