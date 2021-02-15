In the wake of the New York Post’s recent report that an aide to New York’s governor said they “froze” and hid nursing home data from the feds, Andrew Cuomo held a press conference today ostensibly intended to address that issue. From the start of the presser, however, it was clear that Gov. Cuomo was going to spend a great deal of time creating distractions and pointing fingers:

This is the biggest blame deflection I’ve ever seen. Now, he’s blaming capitalism for the nursing home deaths. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 15, 2021

So far, Andrew Cuomo has blamed politics, the experts, nursing home staff, nursing home visitors, how busy he was, and capitalism for his crime. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 15, 2021

Janice Dean was among the many not buying anything Cuomo was trying to sell:

His mouth is dry. He’s nervous. And he’s lying. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Cuomo’s list of what was to blame didn’t include himself (of course), but did include nursing home staff and visitors, a “toxic political environment” and even “for-profit hospitals.” No, seriously:

.@NYGovCuomo blames "toxic political environment" for the nursing home scandal plaguing his administration in recent days. pic.twitter.com/OetZbQwnUq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 15, 2021

.@NYGovCuomo says visitors brought COVID-19 into New York's nursing homes, not positive patients ordered there by his administration. pic.twitter.com/v5lERFVm9g — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 15, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that covid-19 got into New York's nursing homes because of the staff and visitors, not because of patients coming from hospitals due to his March 25th order. pic.twitter.com/2NMKOZxX0w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 15, 2021

Cuomo still blaming nursing home staff for Covid spreading after he sent Covid patients into their facilities: “Covid did not get into the nursing homes from people coming from the hospitals. Covid got into the nursing homes by staff” pic.twitter.com/aR1DbSHkH6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2021

Cuomo with a 👖 on 🔥 lie: "To be clear, all the deaths in the nursing homes and in the hospitals were always fully publicly and accurately reported. The numbers were the numbers always." pic.twitter.com/hf2TSkoGF2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 15, 2021

This is not going well. pic.twitter.com/4Z89rJpVkW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 15, 2021

Did Cuomo even ever address the base question, which is one of his aides claiming they hid the real nursing home data so as to not catch the attention of federal prosecutors?

“The patients were not sent to nursing homes,” Cuomo says of his order mandating that COVID-positive patients be granted access into nursing homes (his order even prohibited requiring COVID testing prior to readmission). Dude is shameless. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 15, 2021

He’s just the worst https://t.co/N677V1ZoAw — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) February 15, 2021

Cuomo never takes blame for anything. It's always someone else's fault. He's so Trumpy in that way. https://t.co/eesH2Ye9Kv — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) February 15, 2021

There sure is a lot of room under Cuomo’s bus.

I say this with all due respect, Gov. Cuomo: kindly go screw yourself. https://t.co/ZqWjhatGGO — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 15, 2021

Whoever advised @NYGovCuomo to do this press conference, THANK YOU!!! He looks more guilty than ever!!! Apologetic, excuse after excuse and minimizing big time. Everything criminals do when they get caught. #CuomoCoverup — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) February 15, 2021

Turns out the Democrat who wrote a book on and got an Emmy for his covid leadership is a total fraud who was responsible for the single worst decision causing the most avoidable deaths of the entire pandemic, and then he covered it up Cuomo defines blue state tyranny — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 15, 2021

Don’t forget that we’re talking about a governor who wrote a book about his awesome leadership and won an Emmy. What a sick joke.