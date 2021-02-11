We’ve already had one bombshell story about Emmy-winning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo today, and the New York Post is out with another; reportedly, an aide to Cuomo privately apologized for withholding the state’s COVID-19 death toll from nursing homes, fearing federal prosecutors would use the numbers against them.

Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn't find out https://t.co/lbH53CORKv pic.twitter.com/OX94iKM0gn — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2021

The Post reports that it was then-President Trump putting pressure on state governors over the nursing home issue that caused the administration to freeze:

The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting. … In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.” “And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

Just for a moment, we want to check in on Brian Stelter checking in on Tucker Carlson:

And here’s Stelter and his colleagues on CNN and MSNBC reporting on Cuomo. Nursing home deaths? What nursing home deaths?

Gov. Cuomo’s aide just admitted that they purposely hid nursing home data from the feds. We first reported that @NYGovCuomo’s health dept. was undercounting nursing home deaths back in May. This is what other media orgs were doing👇

pic.twitter.com/n2XJZYhITk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

This is what was happening on CNN while @NYGovCuomo's order sent 9,000 covid positive patients into nursing homes and his health dept. was hiding the data from the feds pic.twitter.com/3GqGgzcoE0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

The Daily Caller was on the Cuomo beat the entire time. You hate to call it a victory lap when so many people are dead as a direct result of the actions they reported and others ignored, but they can be prouder of their work than any “mainstream” throne-sniffing tabloid. https://t.co/sxzXSo3J6x — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 12, 2021

Good work guys pic.twitter.com/LkBxNXhlJj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

This is brutal. There is no defending it. Instead of telling people the truth, the press tried to turn the Governor with the worst Covid-19 response in the country into a hero. https://t.co/9zCwpErS1L — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2021

Where is the self-reflection in the media? I get not wanting to admit you're wrong, but how do you not look back at this and recognize that the media's credibility problem is self-inflicted? — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2021

In just the last few weeks we've had stories from the NYT about how Cuomo hid nursing home numbers, abandoned vaccine plans, ignored health officials, & misled on data to justify restriction changes. But these stories aren't new. The silence until now is what's damning. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2021

The Secretary to @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosa admitted in a closed door meeting yesterday with democratic lawmakers that they covered it all up. They should all go to jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

Cuomo's administration was reporting all nursing home COVID deaths up until around April 28 Then, as it became apparent NY had a huge problem on its hands, they changed their reporting so it excluded NH residents who died at hospital No other state with large outbreaks did this https://t.co/FHQuvCNNmy — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 12, 2021

The reporting change resulted in a miraculous reduction of almost 500 COVID deaths in New York nursing home deaths. On April 28, NY reported 644 residents of adult care facilities had died from COVID On May 13, NY reported just 165 such residents had died from COVID. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 12, 2021

Andrew Cuomo then used these cooked up numbers to brag that the Nursing Home situation in his state wasn't nearly as bad as it was in other states. An Emmy-winning performance indeed. https://t.co/XmJqFzanSk — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 12, 2021

THIS WAS ALWAYS PUBLIC INFO. “Mainstream” sources just refused to talk about it. They needed an anti-Trump hero. https://t.co/UpS3RHk89Q — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 12, 2021

So, yet again, @melissadderosa and @NYGovCuomo are blaming Trump for their incompetence and failure to provide the truth about the nursing home deaths in a timely manner. These deaths are due to the Cuomo administration. They should be ashamed! — Cathie Hudson (@cqhudson17) February 12, 2021

Its always the cover up. The walls are closing in. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) February 12, 2021

Wow. This is stunning. — Patrick (@Patrick55115566) February 12, 2021

When's his next book coming out?…… — cslimfu (@cslimfu) February 12, 2021

Why hasn’t Twitter suppressed this yet? — Jim B (@jimbohrer) February 12, 2021

A year from now nothing will be done, no outcry for the elderly. They were just stats. The families will carry the hurt and anger. Shameful — blondeblondeblonde (@WinklerGlenda) February 12, 2021

Hid it until after the election, of course. — thot (@hereconcentrate) February 12, 2021

How could DeSantis let this happen???? — Michael Whittaker (@michael_whitt99) February 12, 2021

So @CNN y’all gonna cover this or nah? — Chris Ramage (@cramage1977) February 12, 2021

