Earlier this month President Biden’s national security adviser expressed “deep concerns” about China’s transparency and the World Health Organization’s credibility:

The Biden administration has “deep concerns” about the World Health Organization’s early Covid-19 investigation, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday, calling on China to release data from the beginning of the outbreak https://t.co/1PrnU7gmFe — POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2021

Right on cue, guess what happened next? That same organization is going to be the recipient of a truckload of money from the United States:

#BREAKING Sec. of State Blinken says US to fulfill obligations by paying more than $200 million to WHO this month pic.twitter.com/Nbqp5pXotb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 17, 2021

Big change of tone at first appearance by @SecBlinken at the UNSC.

Says the UN and WHO are essential to containing Covid-19

Pledges the US will pay $200 million in WHO dues by the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/AkrcVGz1Qr — Julian Borger (@julianborger) February 17, 2021

The United States ended their affiliation with the WHO during the Trump administration, but they (and China) are no doubt pleased Biden’s in office now and has rejoined the organization:

Great question, but the answer(s) are bound to be disturbing.

Pallets of cash to China https://t.co/gGm0h1L9Cx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 17, 2021

Money for the American people? 👎 Send $200M to China and the org that lied about covid? 👍 America Last. https://t.co/jQE93QNM9J — Mav (@mav_432) February 17, 2021

Priorities!

How do you feel about your stimulus money going to an organization that covers up for the country that caused all of this misery? https://t.co/RHfVKcYAle — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) February 17, 2021

So what you’re saying is the WHO will get their money before the American people get their stimulus checks, which Biden promised? https://t.co/qdnNL1Dt0W — #ACBConfirmed (@SCOTUS_ACB) February 17, 2021

$200 million just to tell us that covid doesn’t spread through human contact, that we shouldn’t wear masks, and that Chinese data is 100% factual. Yeah, you may have forgot, but the @WHO has claimed all 3 at one time. — Bill Smalls (@PorcupineSpeaks) February 17, 2021

Check made out to CCP? — andrew talbot (@andrewt65269115) February 17, 2021

China stimulus money. — Moonlight Mac (@mac_moonlight) February 17, 2021

Obviously the Biden administration’s “deep concerns” about WHO weren’t enough to reward them before all the questions and concerns have been addressed.