Earlier this month President Biden’s national security adviser expressed “deep concerns” about China’s transparency and the World Health Organization’s credibility:

Right on cue, guess what happened next? That same organization is going to be the recipient of a truckload of money from the United States:

The United States ended their affiliation with the WHO during the Trump administration, but they (and China) are no doubt pleased Biden’s in office now and has rejoined the organization:

Trending

Great question, but the answer(s) are bound to be disturbing.

Priorities!

Obviously the Biden administration’s “deep concerns” about WHO weren’t enough to reward them before all the questions and concerns have been addressed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacoronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenTony BlinkenWorld Health Organization