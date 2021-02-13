On his first day in office, President Biden rejoined the World Health Organization:

On his first day in office, President Biden retracted a decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization. Dr. Anthony Fauci will lead the U.S. delegation.https://t.co/MkWy6kHUgL — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2021

But now the Biden administration is having the same concerns that caused the Trump administration to leave the WHO. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has released a statement outlining the concerns and questions, and they surround the WHO’s investigation of the origins of Covid-19 in China (that began about a full year after the initial outbreak), and that country’s level of cooperation — or lack thereof:

Just in from White House

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan unimpressed by WHO findings from China

"We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them." pic.twitter.com/M2aX512epI — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) February 13, 2021

Biden Admin: We have deep concerns about the way the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated & questions about the process used to reach them. It's imperative this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the CCP. pic.twitter.com/BOqURtETQw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2021

Shouldn’t the WHO be the one charged with looking after their own credibility and not need the U.S. to try and do it? That in and of itself speaks volumes.

So Biden rejoins WHO, even while this statement acknowledges WHO is corrupt and controlled by China. Makes sense. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) February 13, 2021

The WHO has no credibility. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 13, 2021

I don't think anyone expected Biden to question the CCP and WHO so hopefully it's not just for show https://t.co/7iTUCUbZep — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 13, 2021

China’s response: umm….nah. Biden admin: ok, fine. But we still have those deep concerns. — FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) February 13, 2021

“Strongly worded letter” to follow?