After the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump at the conclusion of a trial that started earlier this week (that featured plenty of flip-flopping on the topic of witnesses), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed up to a House managers’ press conference and aired some grievances:

The Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump in a 57-43 vote on the charge of inciting insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.https://t.co/ek1fNegSBn pic.twitter.com/wVdVTYYCpo — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 13, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the senators who made Donald Trump's acquittal possible as a ‘cowardly group of Republicans’ and blamed McConnell for not allowing the House to deliver the impeachment charge to the Senate while Trump was still in the White House pic.twitter.com/cVu6gtT8uL — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2021

Pelosi says she's crashed the House managers' press conference because of McConnell's remarks. She's livid because he was responsible for not starting the Senate trial while Trump was in office. "It was not the REASON he voted the way he did," she says. "It was the EXCUSE." — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 13, 2021

Pelosi seems so angry that maybe she’ll go back to the House and initiate a third impeachment hearing!

I wish she would tell us how she really feels… 0-2 #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/508qjUYrHN — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) February 14, 2021

She is a singular and perfect example of why we need term limits https://t.co/eCexhD0FuN — RadioRanger🇺🇸 (@McKavitys) February 14, 2021

"I stages a media circus and all I got was this 30 second rant!" https://t.co/xHo1IdUulF — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 14, 2021