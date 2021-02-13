After the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump at the conclusion of a trial that started earlier this week (that featured plenty of flip-flopping on the topic of witnesses), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed up to a House managers’ press conference and aired some grievances:

Trending

Pelosi seems so angry that maybe she’ll go back to the House and initiate a third impeachment hearing!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachment trialNancy PelosiU.S. Senate