Earlier this week, WH press secretary Jen Psaki touted President Biden’s “bold and ambitious” agenda to get all schools in the U.S. opened up again for in-person learning. What exactly does that “bold and ambitious” agenda entail? To have half of all schools open at least one day a week by April 30th. In other words, getting out of bed before noon would be a more “bold and ambitious” plan.

Psaki’s still getting questions about it, and today reporters circled back to her previous comments and this was the answer everybody was expected to believe:

We know that CNN might say “(how refreshing),” but in the real world Psaki’s words translate to something else:

Trending

“Science” = “Teachers union leadership.”

The whole think is so incredibly mockworthy.

The “truth to power” liberal comedy elite won’t touch it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Jen Psakischoolteachers unions