By now you’re used to Politifact going above and beyond the call of duty in order to give Democrats the benefit of the doubt in their fact checks, and this one about comments from Rep. Maxine Waters is no different:

Is that so?

Here’s what Politifact did: They found a Facebook post that claimed Waters said “Trump supporters” should be made to feel unwelcome anywhere they go (restaurant, dept. store, gas station) and then disproved the entire thing as “mostly false” by ruling that Waters only directed that at Trump’s cabinet.

“Fact-checking” these days is to a large degree just a pretzel-twisting exercise to assist the Democrats.

Tags: Donald TrumpPolitifactRep. Maxine Waters