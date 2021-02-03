Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has in recent days recounted her “horrifying experience” during the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. Fresh details provided by AOC during an Instagram Live video this week included the New York congresswoman recalling that she thought she was going to die (she has previously blamed Ted Cruz for that). AOC also has said a Capitol Police officer came to her office to make sure things were OK, but she was fearful after sensing a certain “hostility.”

New reports are saying that, yes, AOC was in her office, but that office is in a building that wasn’t breached:

AOC responded this way:

Ellen Carmichael has worked on Capitol Hill and had this to say:

Maybe, as AOC said, understanding the layout might help a little:

It seems to be quite a stretch to claim that she was “in the Capitol” during the riot:

As if the situation wasn’t bad enough, apparently some politicians feel that embellishing their stories will somehow help matters when in fact it breeds additional skepticism.

Which leaves us with this final question:

We’ll just answer “countless” and go from there.

