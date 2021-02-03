Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has in recent days recounted her “horrifying experience” during the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. Fresh details provided by AOC during an Instagram Live video this week included the New York congresswoman recalling that she thought she was going to die (she has previously blamed Ted Cruz for that). AOC also has said a Capitol Police officer came to her office to make sure things were OK, but she was fearful after sensing a certain “hostility.”

New reports are saying that, yes, AOC was in her office, but that office is in a building that wasn’t breached:

JUST IN: AOC was not in the U.S. Capitol building during her "near death" experience. She claims to have been in her office, which is located in the Cannon Building. Rioters did not breach the Cannon Building. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2021

AOC responded this way:

This is the latest manipulative take on the right. They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

It is also very damning and revealing that the GOP is now digging both heels in a discrediting campaign. It’s because they know they are implicated, so they’re pivoting to (again) the classic abuse playbook of “it’s not as bad as they say.” It was that bad. It’s actually worse. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

Ellen Carmichael has worked on Capitol Hill and had this to say:

Pretty obvious for anyone who has worked on the Hill. https://t.co/lhNOzD1z8k — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 3, 2021

Complex is connected by underground tunnels. I’m not going to say it wasn’t a scary experience – I was scared to death for my friends working on Hill – but the idea she was especially targeted and interacted with people who wanted her dead would require them to… breach Cannon. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 3, 2021

Maybe, as AOC said, understanding the layout might help a little:

maps cut through the bullshit. pic.twitter.com/Mv2qLcMlHs — yeeted71 (@yeeted71) February 3, 2021

10/ UPDATE: @AOC now admits she was not in the Capitol when the protesters entered the building. She was in the Cannon Building where her office is located, about a six-minute walk from the Capitol Building. CHP stopped by her office to do a welfare check.https://t.co/TGInJKYESz pic.twitter.com/M6LiTAqlaH — @amuse (@amuse) February 3, 2021

It seems to be quite a stretch to claim that she was “in the Capitol” during the riot:

It's *because* people know the layout that they know you're full of shit. You said you were in your office. Your office is nowhere near where the attack was. https://t.co/SGeSAcsikU pic.twitter.com/TQBtvzSDoI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 3, 2021

As if the situation wasn’t bad enough, apparently some politicians feel that embellishing their stories will somehow help matters when in fact it breeds additional skepticism.

Michael Brown was a gentle giant with his hands up like David Hogg survived a school shooting like Christine Blasey Ford got assaulted by Kavanaugh like AOC almost died at the Capitol. Sensing a pattern? They lie. Stop believing anything these people say. The System lies. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 3, 2021

As it turns out, Ted Cruz’s murder plot was foiled because AOC wasn’t actually in the Capitol. Wild! — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 3, 2021

Since it turns out that AOC wasn't even in the Capitol when the attack happened, the story is even more fake than Jussie Smollett's. https://t.co/c6glxeCgCl — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2021

Which leaves us with this final question:

How many times will the mainstream media fall for her crap? lol https://t.co/0Ba2HE5CJ4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 3, 2021

We’ll just answer “countless” and go from there.

