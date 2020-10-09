As we told you earlier, C-SPAN reporter Steve Scully, who is scheduled to moderate the 2nd presidential debate that might not happen, deleted a tweet directed at Anthony Scaramucci (which Scaramucci responded to). Scully then claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked, and C-SPAN later issued a statement saying the alleged hacking is being investigated.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, doing some journalism that MSM journalists certainly won’t care to do, made a phone call to the Commission on Presidential Debates to check on the status of the investigation. Guess what happened next:

Just tried calling @debates to find out what time today they'll be updating the country on the police investigation into @stevescully's alleged hacking and also to find out if they have any evidence whatsoever in support of the claim. Call goes to a voicemail for a full mailbox. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

Color us shocked!

I'm sure @debates is on the phone with the same @FBI agent that @JoyAnnReid spoke with to find her hacker… https://t.co/Z6wk5Mua5B — Carolina Opinion (@CarolinaOpinion) October 9, 2020

LOL. Could be.