As we told you earlier, C-SPAN reporter Steve Scully, who is scheduled to moderate the 2nd presidential debate that might not happen, deleted a tweet directed at Anthony Scaramucci (which Scaramucci responded to). Scully then claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked, and C-SPAN later issued a statement saying the alleged hacking is being investigated.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, doing some journalism that MSM journalists certainly won’t care to do, made a phone call to the Commission on Presidential Debates to check on the status of the investigation. Guess what happened next:

Trending

Color us shocked!

LOL. Could be.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Commission on Presidential DebatesMollie HemingwaySteve Scully