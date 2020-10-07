Recently the Michigan Supreme Court rescinded many edicts that had come from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because they were unconstitutional.
However, the governor didn’t let that or anything else closer to home stop her from trying to score some political points off of the coronavirus outbreak in certain White House circles:
MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "We see an outbreak in the White House that is bigger than what some countries are confronting." pic.twitter.com/2HqyJ1K3GN
— The Hill (@thehill) October 7, 2020