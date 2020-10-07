Recently the Michigan Supreme Court rescinded many edicts that had come from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because they were unconstitutional.

However, the governor didn’t let that or anything else closer to home stop her from trying to score some political points off of the coronavirus outbreak in certain White House circles:

Really? Just wait until Whitmer hears about her own state:

Trending

Sad but true.

***

Related:

Alyssa Milano says Michigan’s lucky to have leaders like the ones who just received an abuse of power smackdown from state Supreme Court

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpGretchen WhitmerMichigan