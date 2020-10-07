When it comes to Michigan’s governor and lieutenant governor, Biden supporter Alyssa Milano is super-impressed:

MICHIGAN! YOU ARE SO LUCKY TO HAVE THE AMAZING WOMEN YOU HAVE RUNNING THE STATE. https://t.co/sa9diOJ5YN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 7, 2020

Oh really?

The Governor was just found to have abused her power to impose unconstitutional rules on the people of her state by the MI Supreme Court. https://t.co/buIgOJ0jn6 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

BREAKING: Michigan State Supreme Court Rules Gov Whitmer Overstepped Her Authority https://t.co/uwz0zLXgeN — RedState (@RedState) October 2, 2020

Michigan Supreme Court rules Whitmer didn't have authority to issue COVID-19 orders after April 30 https://t.co/Vk5NT0CQeC — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 2, 2020

What amazing “leadership”!

Who knew Alyssa was a comedian? — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) October 7, 2020

She’s hilarious — albeit not intentionally.

These people don't live in our reality. They've completely lost it. https://t.co/UNzG8mz89L — anonymous patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anonpatriotq) October 7, 2020

I’m convinced Alyssa is just a parody account at this point — Candy Shenanigans (@lucyethss) October 7, 2020

That could very well be the case.